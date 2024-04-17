« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)  (Read 2977 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26372
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« on: April 17, 2024, 04:12:01 PM »
IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS COMPETE FOR THE CHANCE TO MAKE THE FINAL THREE AND ONE RACER RECEIVES THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME AFTER THEIR ELIMINATION, ON THE 36TH SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

The Longest Minute of Your Life  In the penultimate leg, the final four teams compete for the chance to make the final three and one racer receives the surprise of a lifetime after their elimination. Then, in the final leg, the remaining three teams get schooled in American history, and after eight countries, 14 cities and 11,711 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the 36th season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: April 24, 2024, 01:45:52 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: April 19, 2024, 08:48:23 AM »
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit
Logged

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3787
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: April 19, 2024, 09:39:12 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on April 19, 2024, 08:48:23 AM
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit

They had to combine two episodes into 90 minutes with one less week available from CBS. It seems to make the most sense to do it when there are the fewest teams.
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #3 on: April 19, 2024, 11:42:23 AM »
Quote from: redwings8831 on April 19, 2024, 09:39:12 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on April 19, 2024, 08:48:23 AM
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit

They had to combine two episodes into 90 minutes with one less week available from CBS. It seems to make the most sense to do it when there are the fewest teams.
The penultimate leg may end up being the shortest episode of a complete leg ever, beating the TAR7 Jamaica leg
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #4 on: April 19, 2024, 04:13:03 PM »
The surprise has got to be a proposal.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1291
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #5 on: April 19, 2024, 05:21:58 PM »
I was really hoping both DR legs would be one episode. I would much rather have an extended final leg  than an extended first DR leg
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13456
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #6 on: May 09, 2024, 02:18:23 PM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20
« Last Edit: May 09, 2024, 02:35:07 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13456
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #7 on: May 09, 2024, 02:18:48 PM »
Caps.


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39
« Last Edit: May 09, 2024, 02:39:35 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13456
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #8 on: May 09, 2024, 02:19:07 PM »
Caps.


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52


53


54


55


56


57


58
« Last Edit: May 09, 2024, 02:45:56 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26372
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #9 on: May 13, 2024, 01:29:28 PM »
The Amazing Race - The Longest Minute of Your Life (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0P90TzxmlE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0P90TzxmlE</a>
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #10 on: May 13, 2024, 01:36:12 PM »
Thanks CBS for spoiling on who's gonna win Leg 10.
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2364
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #11 on: May 13, 2024, 08:16:37 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on May 13, 2024, 01:36:12 PM
Thanks CBS for spoiling on who's gonna win Leg 10.

And who gets eliminated also. 
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4289
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #12 on: May 13, 2024, 08:34:34 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 13, 2024, 08:16:37 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 13, 2024, 01:36:12 PM
Thanks CBS for spoiling on who's gonna win Leg 10.

And who gets eliminated also.

So easy for them to accidentally spoil when the finale is a double-header, lol. This is like in 31, the preview showed the whole final 3 on the bank building in Detroit.

25's took a little closer attention but when they panned over the finish line, only one team in the final 4 wore that color.
« Last Edit: May 13, 2024, 08:39:33 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1811
  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #13 on: May 14, 2024, 04:13:59 PM »
I think Rod & Leticia pick up the clue next to the dune buggies next to Casa Cabarete. The white roof/walls/railings seen in the background at 0:36 could be a potential match with the three white buildings to the immediate southwest of the condos, seen in the second map.

The way the dirt road parallels the ocean at 0:09 also matches the path in the first map. It's only about 1.5 kilometers/1 mile from Casa Cabarete, which seems fitting for how fast the dune buggy ride was depicted in the preview.

Teams then pick up their kayaks at Puerto La Boca.



Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26372
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #14 on: May 14, 2024, 06:11:58 PM »
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #15 on: May 14, 2024, 06:29:15 PM »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4289
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #16 on: May 14, 2024, 06:34:30 PM »
So based on the photos that are clearly Philly with the Eagle branding and American flag, the final elimination is a toss-up between two teams.

Nice work, preview editors.
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13456
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #17 on: May 14, 2024, 06:45:39 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on May 14, 2024, 06:29:15 PM
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on May 14, 2024, 06:11:58 PM
More finale spoilage from CBS via IG

https://www.instagram.com/p/C69zgiAxe_Z/?hl=en&img_index=1

And now we know who's in the Final 3.

That info is already known. Just look at the thread of the finale day sightings or the timeline.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #18 on: May 14, 2024, 06:49:55 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 14, 2024, 06:45:39 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 14, 2024, 06:29:15 PM
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on May 14, 2024, 06:11:58 PM
More finale spoilage from CBS via IG

https://www.instagram.com/p/C69zgiAxe_Z/?hl=en&img_index=1

And now we know who's in the Final 3.

That info is already known. Just look at the thread of the finale day sightings or the timeline.

I know, but here, CBS isn't hiding it especially for non-spoiler viewers.
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13456
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #19 on: May 14, 2024, 07:47:38 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on May 14, 2024, 06:49:55 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 14, 2024, 06:45:39 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on May 14, 2024, 06:29:15 PM
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on May 14, 2024, 06:11:58 PM
More finale spoilage from CBS via IG

https://www.instagram.com/p/C69zgiAxe_Z/?hl=en&img_index=1

And now we know who's in the Final 3.

That info is already known. Just look at the thread of the finale day sightings or the timeline.

I know, but here, CBS isn't hiding it especially for non-spoiler viewers.

Agree on that. It's like those made for tv movies (Hallmark, Lifetime, etc) where they spoil the whole thing in the trailer.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online TARFansurvivor

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #20 on: May 15, 2024, 09:28:34 AM »
Anybody who knows where the finish line is?
Logged
Love The Amazing Race, The Apprentice and Survivor.

Offline taxmankilla

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:07:35 PM »
Never been on this forum but I had to come somewhere and just say that was the most boring season of TAR.  The entire season felt like they were just in the same place.  They need to hit a few different continents every season to mix it up and make it interesting.  Spending the entire season in most Spanish-speaking countries was clearly an advantage to 3-4 teams that spoke fluent Spanish.  I don't think Ricky and Cesar win if there were more variety of locations.  The language was a clear advantage for them. 

Hope they find their mojo in the season and get back to some real travel.
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:25:31 PM »
Quote from: taxmankilla on Today at 01:07:35 PM
Never been on this forum but I had to come somewhere and just say that was the most boring season of TAR.  The entire season felt like they were just in the same place.  They need to hit a few different continents every season to mix it up and make it interesting.  Spending the entire season in most Spanish-speaking countries was clearly an advantage to 3-4 teams that spoke fluent Spanish.  I don't think Ricky and Cesar win if there were more variety of locations.  The language was a clear advantage for them. 

Hope they find their mojo in the season and get back to some real travel.

What a pleasure to have you taxman! Welcome welcome!

You may not know, but the season was mired in production difficulties that prevented them from traveling to other continents - we strongly believe that production intended to visit Oceania and Africa as well. This season was definitely not intended to play out as it did.

Lets hope season 37 gets off to a better start! Wed love to have you around to watch the live sightings, theyre so exciting!
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 