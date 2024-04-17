« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)  (Read 1998 times)

TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS COMPETE FOR THE CHANCE TO MAKE THE FINAL THREE AND ONE RACER RECEIVES THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME AFTER THEIR ELIMINATION, ON THE 36TH SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

The Longest Minute of Your Life  In the penultimate leg, the final four teams compete for the chance to make the final three and one racer receives the surprise of a lifetime after their elimination. Then, in the final leg, the remaining three teams get schooled in American history, and after eight countries, 14 cities and 11,711 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the 36th season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on April 19, 2024, 08:48:23 AM
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit

They had to combine two episodes into 90 minutes with one less week available from CBS. It seems to make the most sense to do it when there are the fewest teams.
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Quote from: redwings8831 on April 19, 2024, 09:39:12 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on April 19, 2024, 08:48:23 AM
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit

They had to combine two episodes into 90 minutes with one less week available from CBS. It seems to make the most sense to do it when there are the fewest teams.
The penultimate leg may end up being the shortest episode of a complete leg ever, beating the TAR7 Jamaica leg
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
The surprise has got to be a proposal.
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
I was really hoping both DR legs would be one episode. I would much rather have an extended final leg  than an extended first DR leg
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Caps.


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Caps.


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52


53


54


55


56


57


58
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
The Amazing Race - The Longest Minute of Your Life (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0P90TzxmlE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0P90TzxmlE</a>
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Thanks CBS for spoiling on who's gonna win Leg 10.
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Quote from: ghmorello on Today at 01:36:12 PM
Thanks CBS for spoiling on who's gonna win Leg 10.

And who gets eliminated also. 
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
Quote from: redskevin88 on Today at 08:16:37 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on Today at 01:36:12 PM
Thanks CBS for spoiling on who's gonna win Leg 10.

And who gets eliminated also.

So easy for them to accidentally spoil when the finale is a double-header, lol. This is like in 31, the preview showed the whole final 3 on the bank building in Detroit.

25's took a little closer attention but when they panned over the finish line, only one team in the final 4 wore that color.
