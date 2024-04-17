IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS COMPETE FOR THE CHANCE TO MAKE THE FINAL THREE AND ONE RACER RECEIVES THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME AFTER THEIR ELIMINATION, ON THE 36TH SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 15



The Longest Minute of Your Life  In the penultimate leg, the final four teams compete for the chance to make the final three and one racer receives the surprise of a lifetime after their elimination. Then, in the final leg, the remaining three teams get schooled in American history, and after eight countries, 14 cities and 11,711 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the 36th season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.