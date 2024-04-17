« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)  (Read 308 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26335
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« on: April 17, 2024, 04:12:01 PM »
IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS COMPETE FOR THE CHANCE TO MAKE THE FINAL THREE AND ONE RACER RECEIVES THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME AFTER THEIR ELIMINATION, ON THE 36TH SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

The Longest Minute of Your Life  In the penultimate leg, the final four teams compete for the chance to make the final three and one racer receives the surprise of a lifetime after their elimination. Then, in the final leg, the remaining three teams get schooled in American history, and after eight countries, 14 cities and 11,711 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the 36th season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:16:18 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26335
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:16:55 PM »
saved
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:48:23 AM »
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit
Logged

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3786
Re: TAR 36: Ep 10: The Longest Minute of Your Life (5/15/2024 Season Finale)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:39:12 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 08:48:23 AM
So we are having two episodes, with one being the finale, within 90 minutes!?  The edit is gonna be rush :idgit

They had to combine two episodes into 90 minutes with one less week available from CBS. It seems to make the most sense to do it when there are the fewest teams.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 