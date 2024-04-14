Leg 8 in Montevideo.



- The first turn right out of the Pit Start is tricky. The main road bends around to the right, down towards the water, but it's the wrong water. The correct way is to take a side road to the left instead, and both Yvonne/Melissa and Sunny/Bizzy miss this, sending them into the town area. Definitely one spot where reading the map before starting the car would help!



- Sunny/Bizzy took a hilarious and haphazard tour of downtown. I can't even draw out their route or the whole map would be red.



- Vinny was 100% right on how to get back to their car after the Detour. They were only one block away (120m/130yd) before Amber took them off on a wild goose chase. (His attitude is indefensible, but his directions were correct.)



- There's a lot of creative editing in this episode, with Juan/Shane teleporting between getting stuck in Cerro and getting stuck in Centro multiple times. Their route to the Pit Stop was especially confusing. Shane tells Juan to turn right immediately after starting their car (on Isla de Flores), which would lead straight into oncoming traffic on a one-way street (Gaboto). They could just take the next right, but that leads them south towards the coast, whereas we see them immediately afterwards up north on Av Rivera, in the middle of the city. (This is when the voiceover about one-way streets is spliced in.)



- In any case, Av Rivera is by no means the best way (or second, or third best way) to get to the Pit Stop; I have no idea why Shane thought it would be a good idea, Hail Mary or not.



(I've also updated some of the earlier maps with the Amazing Yellow Line! Making all the maps very confusing in the process...)