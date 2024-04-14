« previous next »
TAR 36 Maps

TAR 36 Maps
April 14, 2024, 11:21:06 AM
Sorry have been bogged down with work! Here's a first cut of the maps for Legs 1-2 in Puerto Vallarta, if I have time I'll add in the routings later! [Edit: Have added in the lines!]

Some things I noticed:
- Maya/Rohan got stuck within spitting distance of the clue; they should have just popped out to pick it up first!
- It's a straight shot 310m/340yd down Calle Corona for the horses Detour, but there are a few stairs in the way which means teams had to... detour.
- Chris/Mary went four blocks (180m/200yd) in the wrong direction heading to the luchadores Detour, which shouldn't be an issue if Chris wasn't so out of it.
- A very compact leg in Leg 2; everything was within a radius of 400m/440yd! Ronda still holds the record, with everything within a radius of 300m/330yd.
- The show labelled the yellow balloons wrongly on the show, it was right along the main path and impossible to miss. The purple balloons were slightly off the main trail though.
Re: TAR 36 Maps
April 14, 2024, 06:56:29 PM
Leg 3 in Guatapé.

The main thing of note is that the distance between El Peñon and the boat dock wasn't trivial: 720m/780yd if you take the perfect route, but plenty of other docks around, and one wrong move could set you back significantly.
Re: TAR 36 Maps
April 15, 2024, 08:20:09 AM
Leg 4 in Medellín.

It was 1.9km/1.2mi from Plaza Botero to the Pit Stop at the Parques del Río Medellín, potentially far enough to overtake another team on foot!
Re: TAR 36 Maps
April 15, 2024, 03:14:01 PM
Leg 5 in Santiago.

Rod/Leticia went about 9km/5.5mi off-course, but there wasn't really a chance for them to turn off the highway before they did.
Re: TAR 36 Maps
April 15, 2024, 03:33:14 PM
Maanca:
Welcome back, Neobie!

Lucky for the big sign behind them, it was easy to identify exactly where Rod & Leticia had wandered to :D
Re: TAR 36 Maps
April 17, 2024, 03:29:28 PM
georgiapeach:
Awesome Neobie!!

Re: TAR 36 Maps
Today at 05:23:01 AM
Neobie:
Thanks all, and thanks Alenaveda for identifying many of the locations on the Episode Thread! Legs 6-7 in Córdoba.
Re: TAR 36 Maps
Today at 08:10:32 AM
Alenaveda:
You're welcome, Neobie.

All that is still pissing me is being unable to find the location of the finger tips Detour.  :groan:
