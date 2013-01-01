Sorry have been bogged down with work! Here's a first cut of the maps for Legs 1-2 in Puerto Vallarta, if I have time I'll add in the routings later!



Some things I noticed:

- Maya/Rohan got stuck within spitting distance of the clue; they should have just popped out to pick it up first!

- It's a straight shot 310m/340yd down Calle Corona for the horses Detour, but there are a few stairs in the way which means teams had to... detour.

- Chris/Mary went four blocks (180m/200yd) in the wrong direction heading to the luchadores Detour, which shouldn't be an issue if Chris wasn't so out of it.

- A very compact leg in Leg 2; everything was within a radius of 400m/440yd! Ronda still holds the record, with everything within a radius of 300m/330yd.

- The show labelled the yellow balloons wrongly on the show, it was right along the main path and impossible to miss. The purple balloons were slightly off the main trail though.