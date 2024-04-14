« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 36 Maps  (Read 1160 times)

TAR 36 Maps
« on: April 14, 2024, 11:21:06 AM »
Sorry have been bogged down with work! Here's a first cut of the maps for Legs 1-2 in Puerto Vallarta, if I have time I'll add in the routings later! [Edit: Have added in the lines!]

Some things I noticed:
- Maya/Rohan got stuck within spitting distance of the clue; they should have just popped out to pick it up first!
- It's a straight shot 310m/340yd down Calle Corona for the horses Detour, but there are a few stairs in the way which means teams had to... detour.
- Chris/Mary went four blocks (180m/200yd) in the wrong direction heading to the luchadores Detour, which shouldn't be an issue if Chris wasn't so out of it.
- A very compact leg in Leg 2; everything was within a radius of 400m/440yd! Ronda still holds the record, with everything within a radius of 300m/330yd.
- The show labelled the yellow balloons wrongly on the show, it was right along the main path and impossible to miss. The purple balloons were slightly off the main trail though.
« Last Edit: April 20, 2024, 09:10:29 AM by Neobie »
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2024, 06:56:29 PM »
Leg 3 in Guatapé.

The main thing of note is that the distance between El Peñon and the boat dock wasn't trivial: 720m/780yd if you take the perfect route, but plenty of other docks around, and one wrong move could set you back significantly.
« Last Edit: April 20, 2024, 09:11:59 AM by Neobie »
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #2 on: April 15, 2024, 08:20:09 AM »
Leg 4 in Medellín.

It was 1.9km/1.2mi from Plaza Botero to the Pit Stop at the Parques del Río Medellín, potentially far enough to overtake another team on foot!
« Last Edit: April 20, 2024, 08:51:12 AM by Neobie »
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #3 on: April 15, 2024, 03:14:01 PM »
Leg 5 in Santiago.

Rod/Leticia went about 9km/5.5mi off-course, but there wasn't really a chance for them to turn off the highway before they did.
« Last Edit: April 21, 2024, 09:40:29 AM by Neobie »
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #4 on: April 15, 2024, 03:33:14 PM »
Welcome back, Neobie!

Lucky for the big sign behind them, it was easy to identify exactly where Rod & Leticia had wandered to :D
« Last Edit: April 15, 2024, 03:39:12 PM by Maanca »
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #5 on: April 17, 2024, 03:29:28 PM »
Awesome Neobie!!

 :thankyou:
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #6 on: April 20, 2024, 05:23:01 AM »
Thanks all, and thanks Alenaveda for identifying many of the locations on the Episode Thread! Legs 6-7 in Córdoba.
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #7 on: April 20, 2024, 08:10:32 AM »
You're welcome, Neobie.

All that is still pissing me is being unable to find the location of the finger tips Detour.  :groan:
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #8 on: April 28, 2024, 11:56:43 AM »
Leg 8 in Montevideo.

- The first turn right out of the Pit Start is tricky. The main road bends around to the right, down towards the water, but it's the wrong water. The correct way is to take a side road to the left instead, and both Yvonne/Melissa and Sunny/Bizzy miss this, sending them into the town area. Definitely one spot where reading the map before starting the car would help!

- Sunny/Bizzy took a hilarious and haphazard tour of downtown. I can't even draw out their route or the whole map would be red.

- Vinny was 100% right on how to get back to their car after the Detour. They were only one block away (120m/130yd) before Amber took them off on a wild goose chase. (His attitude is indefensible, but his directions were correct.)

- There's a lot of creative editing in this episode, with Juan/Shane teleporting between getting stuck in Cerro and getting stuck in Centro multiple times. Their route to the Pit Stop was especially confusing. Shane tells Juan to turn right immediately after starting their car (on Isla de Flores), which would lead straight into oncoming traffic on a one-way street (Gaboto). They could just take the next right, but that leads them south towards the coast, whereas we see them immediately afterwards up north on Av Rivera, in the middle of the city. (This is when the voiceover about one-way streets is spliced in.)

- In any case, Av Rivera is by no means the best way (or second, or third best way) to get to the Pit Stop; I have no idea why Shane thought it would be a good idea, Hail Mary or not.

(I've also updated some of the earlier maps with the Amazing Yellow Line! Making all the maps very confusing in the process...)
« Last Edit: April 28, 2024, 12:03:22 PM by Neobie »
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:01:47 PM »
Leg 9 in Barbados.

- Vinny's strategy of "this way is where majority of things are" is... not a great strategy. They start off crossing the river to the south side, in completely the wrong direction of where they need to go.

- The road tennis is not easy to find on Google Maps. Parkinson Rd doesn't show up, and Fairfield Rd is marked on a different (unconnected) section of the road, just 100m away but enough to throw people off. Rod/Letitia seem to have entered the area from the south instead of the north, hence running into the (race-related) road closure.

- The Angie/Danny debacle may have had some editing shenanigans, but based on the footage we're shown, they didn't realise they lost their crew until 2.4km/1.5mi after the Henry Forde Roundabout, at the Oistins Fish Market. No wonder the crew were out of radio range!
Re: TAR 36 Maps
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:11:54 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on Today at 08:01:47 PM
- The road tennis is not easy to find on Google Maps. Parkinson Rd doesn't show up

I noticed this. I like to Google Map the locations after an episode, and it didn't recognize Parkinson Road, I just got a random clinic that's way off.

Maybe the name changed in the last 2 years.
