TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)

TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
TEAMS COMPETE IN DOUBLE THE ROADBLOCKS AND DOUBLE THE DETOURS ON A MEGALEG IN ARGENTINA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Our Alliance Strikes Again  Teams compete in double the roadblocks and double the detours on a megaleg in Argentina, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 17 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
So the speculations made at the time of a posible megaleg in Córdoba proved to be right after all.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Now it has sense the locations of the tasks we know so far (recycle bikes, soccer and rally). I was turning mad trying to assemble all of them in the same leg because of the distances between where they were performed.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Seems like we gonna have a MegaLeg in one episode
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
So 12 episode season as usual?  Episode 6 will have no elim while Episode 7 will have the 2nd half of the Mega Leg and end with the 8th place elimination? 
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Have to check it, but I think I heard Phil saying 12 legs at some moment during the first leg.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
So far, Córdoba was only visited by another franchise of the race: in the ninth leg of the season 2 of TARLA. The tasks of that leg were mostly performed outside the city and the only coincidence with it is the Córdoba Achway that appears on the intro.

Here's the G.B. recap on our Wiki:

https://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=The_Amazing_Race_en_Discovery_Channel_2_Leg_9
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Mega leg episode on my birthday! Very excited! :conf:
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Mega Leg in one episode, that would be interesting to watch.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Based, on the preview, we now know the exact brand of the recycling bikes- ReciU. They claim to have an industrial motor powering a mill that "cuts a bottle every 40 seconds."

In the Live Sightings thread, we see bags of plastic bottles next to each bike. I presume teams have to break down the entire bags' worth of bottles.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
The finale has been announced as May 15, which is only 5 weeks away.

I assume we're getting the entire Megaleg in one episode. They kinda have to.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Based, on the preview, we now know the exact brand of the recycling bikes- ReciU. They claim to have an industrial motor powering a mill that "cuts a bottle every 40 seconds."

In the Live Sightings thread, we see bags of plastic bottles next to each bike. I presume teams have to break down the entire bags' worth of bottles.

So can we speculate, as this is a megaleg with two RB that this is one and the rally task the other?
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Saved for preview.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Bringing here all the stuff we have so far of this leg apart from the stuff from the Live Sightings thread:

- A bubble soccer task in a stadium

That's Argentina. The place is the Club Atlético Talleres de Córdoba stadium:







Quote from: Alenaveda on March 12, 2024, 10:01:14 PM
I think I've found the location of the Rally task in Argentina. It was performed at the Circuito Lobo Race, in the outskirts of the city of Córdoba.

The place's logo matches with the one on the car, and also there's a picture of the same car posted in their Instagram page:






Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Based, on the preview, we now know the exact brand of the recycling bikes- ReciU. They claim to have an industrial motor powering a mill that "cuts a bottle every 40 seconds."

In the Live Sightings thread, we see bags of plastic bottles next to each bike. I presume teams have to break down the entire bags' worth of bottles.

So can we speculate, as this is a megaleg with two RB that this is one and the rally task the other?
I think that either Zorb soccer task or the bolas-on-horseback task might be the other RB, in addition to the rally cars. The former is the kind of task that would work well as either a Detour or Roadblock, but the fact that team members could sit in the stadium stands for soccer it would work as a Roadblock. In the past few seasons, we've seen team members forced to stand a minimum distance apart during the Roadblock.

If the bike recycling task were a Roadblock, I would think that Vinny/Leticia would have to stand much further away than Amber/Rod, in some designated partner zone, rather than hovering right over the bike. That leads me to speculate that it'll be a turn-based task.
