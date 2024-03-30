Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 07:42:40 AM Based, on the preview, we now know the exact brand of the recycling bikes- ReciU. They claim to have an industrial motor powering a mill that "cuts a bottle every 40 seconds."



In the Live Sightings thread, we see bags of plastic bottles next to each bike. I presume teams have to break down the entire bags' worth of bottles.



So can we speculate, as this is a megaleg with two RB that this is one and the rally task the other?



I think that either Zorb soccer task or the bolas-on-horseback task might be the other RB, in addition to the rally cars. The former is the kind of task that would work well as either a Detour or Roadblock, but the fact that team members could sit in the stadium stands for soccer it would work as a Roadblock. In the past few seasons, we've seen team members forced to stand a minimum distance apart during the Roadblock.If the bike recycling task were a Roadblock, I would think that Vinny/Leticia would have to stand much further away than Amber/Rod, in some designated partner zone, rather than hovering right over the bike. That leads me to speculate that it'll be a turn-based task.