« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)  (Read 719 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26311
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« on: March 30, 2024, 09:19:10 AM »
TEAMS COMPETE IN DOUBLE THE ROADBLOCKS AND DOUBLE THE DETOURS ON A MEGALEG IN ARGENTINA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Our Alliance Strikes Again  Teams compete in double the roadblocks and double the detours on a megaleg in Argentina, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 17 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: April 04, 2024, 04:41:20 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26311
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2024, 04:41:35 PM »
saved
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13349
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #2 on: April 04, 2024, 05:00:39 PM »
So the speculations made at the time of a posible megaleg in Córdoba proved to be right after all.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13349
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #3 on: April 04, 2024, 05:05:54 PM »
Now it has sense the locations of the tasks we know so far (recycle bikes, soccer and rally). I was turning mad trying to assemble all of them in the same leg because of the distances between where they were performed.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline TriciCriti

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #4 on: April 04, 2024, 11:30:49 PM »
Seems like we gonna have a MegaLeg in one episode
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #5 on: April 05, 2024, 12:57:18 AM »
So 12 episode season as usual?  Episode 6 will have no elim while Episode 7 will have the 2nd half of the Mega Leg and end with the 8th place elimination? 
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13349
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #6 on: April 05, 2024, 07:52:02 AM »
Have to check it, but I think I heard Phil saying 12 legs at some moment during the first leg.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13349
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #7 on: April 05, 2024, 08:04:09 AM »
So far, Córdoba was only visited by another franchise of the race: in the ninth leg of the season 2 of TARLA. The tasks of that leg were mostly performed outside the city and the only coincidence with it is the Córdoba Achway that appears on the intro.

Here's the G.B. recap on our Wiki:

https://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=The_Amazing_Race_en_Discovery_Channel_2_Leg_9
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #8 on: April 05, 2024, 08:55:41 PM »
Mega leg episode on my birthday! Very excited! :conf:
Logged

Online Amazing01

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 41
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
« Reply #9 on: April 05, 2024, 09:49:08 PM »
Mega Leg in one episode, that would be interesting to watch.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 