Author Topic: tar 36 First Look Preview  (Read 1214 times)

Offline stunami

tar 36 First Look Preview
« on: February 29, 2024, 01:03:38 PM »
We got tons to analyze from this:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrdoARNoWd4&t=6s

- The Starting Line
- A wall-rock climbing task with Juan & Shane (Leg 5)
- A horse in an arena task with Angie & Danny Leg 1 or 2 (Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)
- Rod & Laeticia running in a city (seems like the clothes they were wearing for leg 1 in PV
- Amber & Vinny: crying in a van, then what seems like a pitstop
- Men doing a  cave and waterfall challenge
- Michelle & Sean doing a task in what seems to be a market, then Michelle walking in a super green space (Mountain?)
- Angie & Danny doing tasks in Mexico leg 2 and Angie hurting herself.
- Kishori and Karishma in Mexico leg 2
- Ricky & Cesar checking at a pitstop (Barbados or DR? You can see water, mountain)
- Danny shaking hands with Sean (looks like Colombia)
- Sunny & Bizzy in a colorfull cab-tuktuk (It's from Colombia leg 3 from the Live Sighting thread)
- Rohan & Maya in a car (Self-driving in the first leg?)
- More footage from the starting line
- Chris & Mary completing the Lucha Libre task (Leg 1)
- Derek & Shalisa on a boat somewhere on a big river
- Amber & Vinny pushing the same colorfull cab-tuktuk from leg 3
- A dance task (I think I can see Amber-Viny, Derek & Shalisa, and one MM team) from leg 4
- Kishori & Karishma on leg 2
- More teams in the Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)
- Paragliding task
- Philadelphia task in a stadium
- One of the pink cousins with balloons (that's leg 2 Mexico)
- A beautiful rainy pitstop in the middle of a mountain where someone (Rod ?) slips. I think this is leg 3 pitstop in Guatapé
- A bubble soccer task in a stadium
- Mary & Chris walking in PV, leg 1 or 2
- The cousins in pink walking up a mountain (leg 3?)
- The twins at the rainy pitstop
- A team with yellow bags running (in a footrace for a cluebox or the pitstop?) Looks likes a fort by a river
- One of the cousins cranking some device, they have the same hats from the arena task, some maybe leg 4 or 5?
- Some wooden horse carrying from leg 1
- One of Sunny and Bizzy doing the wall rock-climbing task

I sucks with screencaps so I need help here lol
Online Xoruz

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #1 on: February 29, 2024, 01:25:12 PM »
Quote from: stunami on February 29, 2024, 01:03:38 PM
- A horse in an arena task with Angie & Danny
- In the same Arena for the horse task we can see: Danny, Shane (or Juan) and one of the cousins (So maybe this is Colombia or Chile and not Argentina)

Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta.

Quote from: stunami on February 29, 2024, 01:03:38 PM
- Philadelphia task in a stadium

Quote from: Xoruz on February 28, 2024, 11:28:17 AM
Gritty (mascot for the Flyers) cameo at Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Eagles).


Offline Alenaveda

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #2 on: February 29, 2024, 02:48:00 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hrdoARNoWd4&amp;t" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hrdoARNoWd4&amp;t</a>
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #3 on: February 29, 2024, 02:54:25 PM »
Quote
- A bubble soccer task in a stadium

That's Argentina. The place is the Club Atlético Talleres de Córdoba stadium:






"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #4 on: February 29, 2024, 03:24:31 PM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #5 on: February 29, 2024, 03:24:53 PM »
Caps!


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52


53


54


55


56


57


58


59


60


61


62


63


64


65


66
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #6 on: February 29, 2024, 03:25:34 PM »
Caps!


67


68


69


70


71


72


73


74


75


76


77


78


79


80


81


82


83


84


85


86


87


88


89


90


91


92


93


94


95


96


97


98
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline colav10

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #7 on: February 29, 2024, 09:55:28 PM »
All Promos aired during Survivor:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NgP13lzH-Mc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NgP13lzH-Mc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_17UeaVYb7M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_17UeaVYb7M</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/snZWarga6A8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/snZWarga6A8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7pJ69EYJHQ8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7pJ69EYJHQ8</a> 
Offline maxen

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #8 on: March 03, 2024, 11:29:25 AM »
Hello everyone!!

4, 5 and 6 looks like Parque Los Silos in Santiago, Chile

Offline georgiapeach

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #9 on: March 03, 2024, 02:30:35 PM »
Quote from: maxen on March 03, 2024, 11:29:25 AM
Hello everyone!!

4, 5 and 6 looks like Parque Los Silos in Santiago, Chile



Thanks maxen!! And welcome back, wonderful to see you again!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #10 on: March 06, 2024, 07:34:24 PM »
Going to put this here as we still don't have the corresponding thread. This is taken from the 5 minutes preview Will posted early. This is Argentina:



I think we found one of the missing Córdoba tasks. This car belong to Argentine Rally driver Pablo Scarabelli. The province of Córdoba is know as the "Argentine Rally's Capital", because the majority of the best rally drivers of the country were born there, so is quite logical to have a task related to it.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #11 on: March 06, 2024, 08:20:03 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 06, 2024, 07:34:24 PM
Going to put this here as we still don't have the corresponding thread. This is taken from the 5 minutes preview Will posted early. This is Argentina:



I think we found one of the missing Córdoba tasks. This car belong to Argentine Rally driver Pablo Scarabelli. The province of Córdoba is know as the "Argentine Rally's Capital", because the majority of the best rally drivers of the country were born there, so is quite logical to have a task related to it.

There was also something in the season/cast press release that mentioned this task being in Argentina
Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:01:14 PM »
I think I've found the location of the Rally task in Argentina. It was performed at the Circuito Lobo Race, in the outskirts of the city of Córdoba.

The place's logo matches with the one on the car, and also there's a picture of the same car posted in their Instagram page:





Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
