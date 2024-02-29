We got tons to analyze from this:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrdoARNoWd4&t=6s
- The Starting Line
- A wall-rock climbing task with Juan & Shane (Leg 5)
- A horse in an arena task with Angie & Danny Leg 1 or 2 (Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)
- Rod & Laeticia running in a city (seems like the clothes they were wearing for leg 1 in PV
- Amber & Vinny: crying in a van, then what seems like a pitstop
- Men doing a cave and waterfall challenge
- Michelle & Sean doing a task in what seems to be a market, then Michelle walking in a super green space (Mountain?)
- Angie & Danny doing tasks in Mexico leg 2 and Angie hurting herself.
- Kishori and Karishma in Mexico leg 2
- Ricky & Cesar checking at a pitstop (Barbados or DR? You can see water, mountain)
- Danny shaking hands with Sean (looks like Colombia)
- Sunny & Bizzy in a colorfull cab-tuktuk (It's from Colombia leg 3 from the Live Sighting thread)
- Rohan & Maya in a car (Self-driving in the first leg?)
- More footage from the starting line
- Chris & Mary completing the Lucha Libre task (Leg 1)
- Derek & Shalisa on a boat somewhere on a big river
- Amber & Vinny pushing the same colorfull cab-tuktuk from leg 3
- A dance task (I think I can see Amber-Viny, Derek & Shalisa, and one MM team) from leg 4
- Kishori & Karishma on leg 2
- More teams in the Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)
- Paragliding task
- Philadelphia task in a stadium
- One of the pink cousins with balloons (that's leg 2 Mexico)
- A beautiful rainy pitstop in the middle of a mountain where someone (Rod ?) slips. I think this is leg 3 pitstop in Guatapé
- A bubble soccer task in a stadium
- Mary & Chris walking in PV, leg 1 or 2
- The cousins in pink walking up a mountain (leg 3?)
- The twins at the rainy pitstop
- A team with yellow bags running (in a footrace for a cluebox or the pitstop?) Looks likes a fort by a river
- One of the cousins cranking some device, they have the same hats from the arena task, some maybe leg 4 or 5?
- Some wooden horse carrying from leg 1
- One of Sunny and Bizzy doing the wall rock-climbing task
