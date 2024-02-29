« previous next »
tar 36 First Look Preview
« on: February 29, 2024, 01:03:38 PM »
We got tons to analyze from this:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrdoARNoWd4&t=6s

- The Starting Line
- A wall-rock climbing task with Juan & Shane (Leg 5)
- A horse in an arena task with Angie & Danny Leg 1 or 2 (Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)
- Rod & Laeticia running in a city (seems like the clothes they were wearing for leg 1 in PV
- Amber & Vinny: crying in a van, then what seems like a pitstop
- Men doing a  cave and waterfall challenge
- Michelle & Sean doing a task in what seems to be a market, then Michelle walking in a super green space (Mountain?)
- Angie & Danny doing tasks in Mexico leg 2 and Angie hurting herself.
- Kishori and Karishma in Mexico leg 2
- Ricky & Cesar checking at a pitstop (Barbados or DR? You can see water, mountain)
- Danny shaking hands with Sean (looks like Colombia)
- Sunny & Bizzy in a colorfull cab-tuktuk (It's from Colombia leg 3 from the Live Sighting thread)
- Rohan & Maya in a car (Self-driving in the first leg?)
- More footage from the starting line
- Chris & Mary completing the Lucha Libre task (Leg 1)
- Derek & Shalisa on a boat somewhere on a big river
- Amber & Vinny pushing the same colorfull cab-tuktuk from leg 3
- A dance task (I think I can see Amber-Viny, Derek & Shalisa, and one MM team) from leg 4
- Kishori & Karishma on leg 2
- More teams in the Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)
- Paragliding task
- Philadelphia task in a stadium
- One of the pink cousins with balloons (that's leg 2 Mexico)
- A beautiful rainy pitstop in the middle of a mountain where someone (Rod ?) slips. I think this is leg 3 pitstop in Guatapé
- A bubble soccer task in a stadium
- Mary & Chris walking in PV, leg 1 or 2
- The cousins in pink walking up a mountain (leg 3?)
- The twins at the rainy pitstop
- A team with yellow bags running (in a footrace for a cluebox or the pitstop?) Looks likes a fort by a river
- One of the cousins cranking some device, they have the same hats from the arena task, some maybe leg 4 or 5?
- Some wooden horse carrying from leg 1
- One of Sunny and Bizzy doing the wall rock-climbing task

I sucks with screencaps so I need help here lol
Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #1 on: February 29, 2024, 01:25:12 PM »
Quote from: stunami on February 29, 2024, 01:03:38 PM
- A horse in an arena task with Angie & Danny
- In the same Arena for the horse task we can see: Danny, Shane (or Juan) and one of the cousins (So maybe this is Colombia or Chile and not Argentina)

Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta.

Quote from: stunami on February 29, 2024, 01:03:38 PM
- Philadelphia task in a stadium

Quote from: Xoruz on February 28, 2024, 11:28:17 AM
Gritty (mascot for the Flyers) cameo at Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Eagles).


Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #2 on: February 29, 2024, 02:48:00 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hrdoARNoWd4&amp;t" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hrdoARNoWd4&amp;t</a>
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #3 on: February 29, 2024, 02:54:25 PM »
Quote
- A bubble soccer task in a stadium

That's Argentina. The place is the Club Atlético Talleres de Córdoba stadium:






Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #4 on: February 29, 2024, 03:24:31 PM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33
Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #5 on: February 29, 2024, 03:24:53 PM »
Caps!


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52


53


54


55


56


57


58


59


60


61


62


63


64


65


66
Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #6 on: February 29, 2024, 03:25:34 PM »
Caps!


67


68


69


70


71


72


73


74


75


76


77


78


79


80


81


82


83


84


85


86


87


88


89


90


91


92


93


94


95


96


97


98
Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #7 on: February 29, 2024, 09:55:28 PM »
All Promos aired during Survivor:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NgP13lzH-Mc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NgP13lzH-Mc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_17UeaVYb7M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_17UeaVYb7M</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/snZWarga6A8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/snZWarga6A8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7pJ69EYJHQ8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7pJ69EYJHQ8</a> 
Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 AM »
Hello everyone!!

4, 5 and 6 looks like Parque Los Silos in Santiago, Chile

Re: tar 36 First Look Preview
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:30:35 PM »
Quote from: maxen on Yesterday at 11:29:25 AM
Hello everyone!!

4, 5 and 6 looks like Parque Los Silos in Santiago, Chile



Thanks maxen!! And welcome back, wonderful to see you again!
