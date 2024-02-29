We got tons to analyze from this:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrdoARNoWd4&t=6s



- The Starting Line

- A wall-rock climbing task with Juan & Shane (Leg 5)

- A horse in an arena task with Angie & Danny Leg 1 or 2 (Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)

- Rod & Laeticia running in a city (seems like the clothes they were wearing for leg 1 in PV

- Amber & Vinny: crying in a van, then what seems like a pitstop

- Men doing a cave and waterfall challenge

- Michelle & Sean doing a task in what seems to be a market, then Michelle walking in a super green space (Mountain?)

- Angie & Danny doing tasks in Mexico leg 2 and Angie hurting herself.

- Kishori and Karishma in Mexico leg 2

- Ricky & Cesar checking at a pitstop (Barbados or DR? You can see water, mountain)

- Danny shaking hands with Sean (looks like Colombia)

- Sunny & Bizzy in a colorfull cab-tuktuk (It's from Colombia leg 3 from the Live Sighting thread)

- Rohan & Maya in a car (Self-driving in the first leg?)

- More footage from the starting line

- Chris & Mary completing the Lucha Libre task (Leg 1)

- Derek & Shalisa on a boat somewhere on a big river

- Amber & Vinny pushing the same colorfull cab-tuktuk from leg 3

- A dance task (I think I can see Amber-Viny, Derek & Shalisa, and one MM team) from leg 4

- Kishori & Karishma on leg 2

- More teams in the Lienzo Charro Miguel "Prieto" Ibarria in Puerto Vallarta. Thanks Xoruz)

- Paragliding task

- Philadelphia task in a stadium

- One of the pink cousins with balloons (that's leg 2 Mexico)

- A beautiful rainy pitstop in the middle of a mountain where someone (Rod ?) slips. I think this is leg 3 pitstop in Guatapé

- A bubble soccer task in a stadium

- Mary & Chris walking in PV, leg 1 or 2

- The cousins in pink walking up a mountain (leg 3?)

- The twins at the rainy pitstop

- A team with yellow bags running (in a footrace for a cluebox or the pitstop?) Looks likes a fort by a river

- One of the cousins cranking some device, they have the same hats from the arena task, some maybe leg 4 or 5?

- Some wooden horse carrying from leg 1

- One of Sunny and Bizzy doing the wall rock-climbing task



