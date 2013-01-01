« previous next »
TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 PM
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 PM »
We come back to Kishori & Karishma in absolute chaos. "I feel like we're getting farther away... I need water. Well, we can get water when we win." Karishma doesn't care if they need medical attention and someone like Amber & Vinny needing to rescucitate them. They see the purple ones while Chris & Mary are ahead.

Kish & Karish leave in 11th while Chris & Mary deliver their set in last.
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 PM
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 PM »
Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny arrive at the Roadblock in 7th and 8th. Amber and Danny do the task. Angie is about to have heat exhaustion while Anthony & Bailey are frazzled in the makeup. Michelle & Sean act like they never left in 10th. Michelle lightheartedly divulges about infertility and four kids. The heat's getting to everyone for sure.

Yvonne & Mel leave the RB in 6th.

Danny says painting mom's face is difficult because of the sweat. Chris & Mary sit down to rest while Chris is on the verge of vomiting. Mary checks up on him and realizes every second and step counts. They keep pushing.
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 PM
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 PM »
Sunny & Bizzy keep checking, not seeing what they are missing. Beach Boys leave with the RB clue and ask where the Bridge of Love is. They are embarrassed to ask in that makeup and Anthony doesn't know who Elizabeth Taylor is. This is a chaotic duo. :funny:

On the flip side, Angie & Danny have a medic moment and Angie needs to lie down because the heat is getting to her moderately.

Commercials and Phil asking for people to apply for the show.
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 PM
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 PM »
Being young is not an excuse to not know who Elizabeth Taylor is.
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 PM
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 PM »
We come back to Angie & Danny painting faces in a horizontal position. :funny:

Yvonne & Melissa are TEAM NUMBER FIVE!

Amber & Vinny are hoping to get cleared. Vinny says not to be too OCD with the makeup.

Danny gets a check and is approved followed by Amber & Vinny in 7th and 8th.
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 PM
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 PM »
Kishori & Karishma arrive at the park and see the firefighters and Double Dutch. They begin the makeup.

Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny are side-by-side and switch from pavement to street because it's wider/closer. Anthony & Bailey are like two lost puppies. :funny:

Angie & Danny move more and Anthony & Bailey go down some stairs. Amber & Vinny realize the Pit Stop is under the bridge they are heading to.

Chris & Mary arrive at the RB. Michelle & Sean get a check while Kish & Karish are almost there. Double Dutch move on in 9th. Mary has expertise in makeup at home so hoping it gives them an advantage. Sunny & Bizzy still bizzy comparing the photo to Bizzy's "real estate".
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:52:57 PM
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:52:57 PM »
Angie & Danny and Anthony & Bailey still bumbling to who-knows-where while Amber & Vinny find the Beach Boys. Angie & Danny climb a steep hill while Amber & Vinny and Anthony & Bailey are going up a ramped part of road.

Angie & Danny arrive at the Pit Stop. Angie praises Danny and start crying with love. They are TEAM NUMBER SIX! What a reaction!

Amber & Vinny and Anthony & Bailey come in from behind as TEAM NUMBER SEVEN and EIGHT!
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 PM
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 PM »
"I'm doing her teeth over." Sunny & Bizzy finally move on while Kishori & Karishma are also approved just behind them. "We were caterpillars a second ago, and now we're beautiful butterflies!" - Karishma Chris & Mary leave the RB in last.

Michelle asks for directions and runs a pointed direction.

Sunny & Bizzy are TEAM NUMBER NINE!
Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 PM
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 PM »
Bizzy corrects Phil saying they are "badazzes" rather than hardazzes. Meanwhile, Michelle & Sean running to where they understand is under the bridge.

Kishori & Karishma see Phil and are TEAM NUMBER TEN. The cousins call themselves chaotic. "She's like my little sister. That's why I love her so much."

Chris & Mary vs. Michelle & Sean!!!
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 PM
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 PM »
And... Michelle & Sean arrive on the mat. Michelle assumes they are eliminated without even Phil saying anything. No eyebrow raise either. Phil gives them the news they aren't eliminated. 11TH PLACE!

Chris & Mary walk onto the mat and are last. They have been eliminated from the race. Mary is proud of his dad and is happy to be in the race in any capacity. Chris reminds Mary she is his everything. Mary says this is a dream come true.

End credits. Stay tuned for scenes from our next episode.
Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 PM
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 PM »
NEXT WEEK!
Show content
Guatape, Colombia! Bizzy is going crazy rowing in an auto rickshaw. Angie & Danny stall out on a boat. Anthony & Bailey are going for broke as they switch Detours for a record number of times. And Sean faces his biggest fear.
Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 PM
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 PM »
That was the show for tonight, everyone! Glad you could join us in our Puerto Vallarta two-parter. Would love to know what you think of the episode, what shocked you the most, what disappointed, what you wish could be better, or was it exactly what you hoped it would be? The floor's yours now so let's see you all dance. :2hearts:
Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 PM
guacamole300:
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 PM »
I'm really glad we finally got to see this leg. I was really curious as to how they were incorporating the elements. As a Mexican who has been to Puerto Vallarta many times, I felt it was a great choice to make it walking-only in that area. The mountainous terrain and Zona Romántica is perfect for that.
I wish we got to see more of the papel picado, trying to make some would've been a great task. And the balloon side of the detour was just ok though it did gave us a great view of the area.
Where I had the most issues was with the RB. I mean, culturally, El Día de los Muertos is one of Mexico's most important traditions and it does not pertain to one specific area of the country, HOWEVER, the southern states do tend to lean more into it. And likewise, TAR could've done the same. For instance, the face design was pretty simple; there are many intricate beautiful designs that could've been used.

This is where I think the BIGGEST missed opportunity happened: This leg was filmed in Oct. 25th. El Día de los Muertos is Nov 1st-Nov 2nd. The monarch butterfly  migration arrival begins during October, and the main sanctuaries are in the state of Michoacán, a state that also happens to have a stunning and famous night celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Michoacán is a neighbor state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is. I mean, it's not like it's an hour drive. But maybe a bus? Domestic charter flight? Even with the COVID restrictions and precautions they were taking I think it was very feasible.

I feel like they had it right there in their hands to have one of the most culturally relevant and accurate legs they've ever had. I'm sure there are other logistics in place and reasons why they do things the way they do it. But man. I always feel they could do more with the Mexico legs, so it doesn't feel like the usual vacation someone in the US would normally do anyway.

I dunno, I guess it felt cheap to have the monarch butterfly wings like that, and the Dia de los muertos task like that. In my head it will now reside as the leg that could've been.
Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:15:32 PM
redskevin88:
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:15:32 PM »
Quote from: guacamole300 on Yesterday at 10:35:24 PM
This is where I think the BIGGEST missed opportunity happened: This leg was filmed in Oct. 25th. El Día de los Muertos is Nov 1st-Nov 2nd. The monarch butterfly  migration arrival begins during October, and the main sanctuaries are in the state of Michoacán, a state that also happens to have a stunning and famous night celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Michoacán is a neighbor state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is. I mean, it's not like it's an hour drive. But maybe a bus? Domestic charter flight? Even with the COVID restrictions and precautions they were taking I think it was very feasible.

I feel like they had it right there in their hands to have one of the most culturally relevant and accurate legs they've ever had. I'm sure there are other logistics in place and reasons why they do things the way they do it. But man. I always feel they could do more with the Mexico legs, so it doesn't feel like the usual vacation someone in the US would normally do anyway.

I dunno, I guess it felt cheap to have the monarch butterfly wings like that, and the Dia de los muertos task like that. In my head it will now reside as the leg that could've been.

There is a US State Department warning for travel to Michoacan due to crime and kidnapping.
Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:47:29 PM
guacamole300:
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:47:29 PM »
Ah yes, that's true. Dunno if it was at the time, but it probably was with our political landscape at the moment. Guess I got caught up in the what-could-have-been since the time when this leg was first reported.

Still think they could've done a much more interesting tasks culturally and in design.
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:09:09 PM
Pi/:
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:09:09 PM »
Melissa said she used to be a federal agent. I wonder if she was a coworker of Phillip?

No less than 3 teams described themselves as underestimated this episode. I wonder if a team has ever said or believed they are overestimated. Maybe the Race should give out surveys early in the season asking teams to rate each other and then compare to actual results to see which teams do outperform their peers' expectations.

Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:25:12 PM
"You're seven feet tall. You're like Shaq!" - Karishma :funny:

Heard this and thought it should have been the title quote!
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:25:56 PM
elthemagnifico:
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:25:56 PM »
watched this ep and yeah this is def the case where the casts elevated the ep more than the leg itself.

the balloon detour was very lackluster and only served just to be a contrary to other side of detour (which we had the same archtype literally a leg ago), while the paper flag task was intriguingly challenging, but i wish the clue were more clear. I actually am fine with face painting rb since we hadn't one in a while, and a teammate getting sweaty made it harder to paint on.

the casts were definitely the stars here and it gave me so much vibe off tar 13, which was a very enjoyable season. while its def grating to me as viewers :lol: it had also the charms that made the leg more enjoyable.
