I'm really glad we finally got to see this leg. I was really curious as to how they were incorporating the elements. As a Mexican who has been to Puerto Vallarta many times, I felt it was a great choice to make it walking-only in that area. The mountainous terrain and Zona Romántica is perfect for that.

I wish we got to see more of the papel picado, trying to make some would've been a great task. And the balloon side of the detour was just ok though it did gave us a great view of the area.

Where I had the most issues was with the RB. I mean, culturally, El Día de los Muertos is one of Mexico's most important traditions and it does not pertain to one specific area of the country, HOWEVER, the southern states do tend to lean more into it. And likewise, TAR could've done the same. For instance, the face design was pretty simple; there are many intricate beautiful designs that could've been used.



This is where I think the BIGGEST missed opportunity happened: This leg was filmed in Oct. 25th. El Día de los Muertos is Nov 1st-Nov 2nd. The monarch butterfly migration arrival begins during October, and the main sanctuaries are in the state of Michoacán, a state that also happens to have a stunning and famous night celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Michoacán is a neighbor state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is. I mean, it's not like it's an hour drive. But maybe a bus? Domestic charter flight? Even with the COVID restrictions and precautions they were taking I think it was very feasible.



I feel like they had it right there in their hands to have one of the most culturally relevant and accurate legs they've ever had. I'm sure there are other logistics in place and reasons why they do things the way they do it. But man. I always feel they could do more with the Mexico legs, so it doesn't feel like the usual vacation someone in the US would normally do anyway.



I dunno, I guess it felt cheap to have the monarch butterfly wings like that, and the Dia de los muertos task like that. In my head it will now reside as the leg that could've been.