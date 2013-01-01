« previous next »
TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #25 on: Today at 09:35:51 PM
We come back to Kishori & Karishma in absolute chaos. "I feel like we're getting farther away... I need water. Well, we can get water when we win." Karishma doesn't care if they need medical attention and someone like Amber & Vinny needing to rescucitate them. They see the purple ones while Chris & Mary are ahead.

Kish & Karish leave in 11th while Chris & Mary deliver their set in last.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #26 on: Today at 09:39:04 PM
Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny arrive at the Roadblock in 7th and 8th. Amber and Danny do the task. Angie is about to have heat exhaustion while Anthony & Bailey are frazzled in the makeup. Michelle & Sean act like they never left in 10th. Michelle lightheartedly divulges about infertility and four kids. The heat's getting to everyone for sure.

Yvonne & Mel leave the RB in 6th.

Danny says painting mom's face is difficult because of the sweat. Chris & Mary sit down to rest while Chris is on the verge of vomiting. Mary checks up on him and realizes every second and step counts. They keep pushing.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #27 on: Today at 09:41:49 PM
Sunny & Bizzy keep checking, not seeing what they are missing. Beach Boys leave with the RB clue and ask where the Bridge of Love is. They are embarrassed to ask in that makeup and Anthony doesn't know who Elizabeth Taylor is. This is a chaotic duo. :funny:

On the flip side, Angie & Danny have a medic moment and Angie needs to lie down because the heat is getting to her moderately.

Commercials and Phil asking for people to apply for the show.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #28 on: Today at 09:44:18 PM
Being young is not an excuse to not know who Elizabeth Taylor is.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:47:37 PM
We come back to Angie & Danny painting faces in a horizontal position. :funny:

Yvonne & Melissa are TEAM NUMBER FIVE!

Amber & Vinny are hoping to get cleared. Vinny says not to be too OCD with the makeup.

Danny gets a check and is approved followed by Amber & Vinny in 7th and 8th.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #30 on: Today at 09:50:51 PM
Kishori & Karishma arrive at the park and see the firefighters and Double Dutch. They begin the makeup.

Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny are side-by-side and switch from pavement to street because it's wider/closer. Anthony & Bailey are like two lost puppies. :funny:

Angie & Danny move more and Anthony & Bailey go down some stairs. Amber & Vinny realize the Pit Stop is under the bridge they are heading to.

Chris & Mary arrive at the RB. Michelle & Sean get a check while Kish & Karish are almost there. Double Dutch move on in 9th. Mary has expertise in makeup at home so hoping it gives them an advantage. Sunny & Bizzy still bizzy comparing the photo to Bizzy's "real estate".
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #31 on: Today at 09:52:57 PM
Angie & Danny and Anthony & Bailey still bumbling to who-knows-where while Amber & Vinny find the Beach Boys. Angie & Danny climb a steep hill while Amber & Vinny and Anthony & Bailey are going up a ramped part of road.

Angie & Danny arrive at the Pit Stop. Angie praises Danny and start crying with love. They are TEAM NUMBER SIX! What a reaction!

Amber & Vinny and Anthony & Bailey come in from behind as TEAM NUMBER SEVEN and EIGHT!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #32 on: Today at 09:54:05 PM
"I'm doing her teeth over." Sunny & Bizzy finally move on while Kishori & Karishma are also approved just behind them. "We were caterpillars a second ago, and now we're beautiful butterflies!" - Karishma Chris & Mary leave the RB in last.

Michelle asks for directions and runs a pointed direction.

Sunny & Bizzy are TEAM NUMBER NINE!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #33 on: Today at 09:55:31 PM
Bizzy corrects Phil saying they are "badazzes" rather than hardazzes. Meanwhile, Michelle & Sean running to where they understand is under the bridge.

Kishori & Karishma see Phil and are TEAM NUMBER TEN. The cousins call themselves chaotic. "She's like my little sister. That's why I love her so much."

Chris & Mary vs. Michelle & Sean!!!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #34 on: Today at 09:57:24 PM
And... Michelle & Sean arrive on the mat. Michelle assumes they are eliminated without even Phil saying anything. No eyebrow raise either. Phil gives them the news they aren't eliminated. 11TH PLACE!

Chris & Mary walk onto the mat and are last. They have been eliminated from the race. Mary is proud of his dad and is happy to be in the race in any capacity. Chris reminds Mary she is his everything. Mary says this is a dream come true.

End credits. Stay tuned for scenes from our next episode.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #35 on: Today at 10:00:41 PM
NEXT WEEK!
Show content
Guatape, Colombia! Bizzy is going crazy rowing in an auto rickshaw. Angie & Danny stall out on a boat. Anthony & Bailey are going for broke as they switch Detours for a record number of times. And Sean faces his biggest fear.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/20/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #36 on: Today at 10:05:26 PM
That was the show for tonight, everyone! Glad you could join us in our Puerto Vallarta two-parter. Would love to know what you think of the episode, what shocked you the most, what disappointed, what you wish could be better, or was it exactly what you hoped it would be? The floor's yours now so let's see you all dance. :2hearts:
