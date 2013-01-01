Kishori & Karishma arrive at the park and see the firefighters and Double Dutch. They begin the makeup.
Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny are side-by-side and switch from pavement to street because it's wider/closer. Anthony & Bailey are like two lost puppies.
Angie & Danny move more and Anthony & Bailey go down some stairs. Amber & Vinny realize the Pit Stop is under the bridge they are heading to.
Chris & Mary arrive at the RB. Michelle & Sean get a check while Kish & Karish are almost there. Double Dutch move on in 9th. Mary has expertise in makeup at home so hoping it gives them an advantage. Sunny & Bizzy still bizzy comparing the photo to Bizzy's "real estate".