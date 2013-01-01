Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny arrive at the Roadblock in 7th and 8th. Amber and Danny do the task. Angie is about to have heat exhaustion while Anthony & Bailey are frazzled in the makeup. Michelle & Sean act like they never left in 10th. Michelle lightheartedly divulges about infertility and four kids. The heat's getting to everyone for sure.



Yvonne & Mel leave the RB in 6th.



Danny says painting mom's face is difficult because of the sweat. Chris & Mary sit down to rest while Chris is on the verge of vomiting. Mary checks up on him and realizes every second and step counts. They keep pushing.