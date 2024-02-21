So one week may be a double elimination or we get 4 teams for finale week and begin the finale with the last elimination leg.



5 - 9th place eliminated in Chile.

6 - 8th place eliminated in Argentina Megaleg.

7 - 7th place eliminated in Uruguay.

8 - 6th place eliminated in 1st Barbados leg.

9 - 5th place eliminated in 2nd Barbados leg.

10 - 1st half is Dominican Republic leg and 2nd half is United States leg.