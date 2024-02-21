MEET THE 13 TEAMS THAT WILL COMPETE IN THE 36TH RACE AROUND THE WORLD, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 ON CBS!

The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday, Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM



This Season Features a Former NFL Player Competing with His Wife, Rod and Leticia; Firefighter Moms Sunny and Bizzy; Military Pilots Juan and Shane; Twin Brothers Anthony and Bailey; Among Others