THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA

RealityFreakWill

THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
February 21, 2024, 11:35:58 AM
MEET THE 13 TEAMS THAT WILL COMPETE IN THE 36TH RACE AROUND THE WORLD, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 ON CBS!

The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday, Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM

This Season Features a Former NFL Player Competing with His Wife, Rod and Leticia; Firefighter Moms Sunny and Bizzy; Military Pilots Juan and Shane; Twin Brothers Anthony and Bailey; Among Others



Front row, from left to right: Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete, Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero, Angie and Danny Butler

Middle row, from left to right: Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun, Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main, Maya and Rohan Mody, Michelle and Sean Clark

Back row, from left to right: Juan Villa and Shane Bilek, Derek and Shelisa Williams, Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster, Rod and Leticia Gardner, Anthony and Bailey Smith, Sunny Pulver and Elizabeth Bizzy Smith

Meet the 13 new teams that will embark on the journey of a lifetime when the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE kicks off Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Host Phil Keoghan kicks off the RACE from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the 13 new teams must participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. The stakes are high because there are no non-elimination legs, and the team to finish last in each leg will be eliminated. Along the route, Racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries  swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting music superstar Rihannas childhood home in Barbados.

This season of THE AMAZING RACE features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route, said executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.

This season on THE AMAZING RACE, one of the 13 teams trekking around the world will be eliminated at the end of every leg. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges  some mental and some physical  and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. The locations that teams will travel to include Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, Dominican Republic and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.
RealityFreakWill

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #1 on: February 21, 2024, 05:12:21 PM
Here's another cast picture!


Xoruz

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #2 on: February 28, 2024, 11:27:56 AM
Linda BC2

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #3 on: February 28, 2024, 12:51:30 PM
ghmorello

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #4 on: February 28, 2024, 10:43:18 PM
Very odd that they showed the finale for a second.
ianthebalance

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #5 on: February 28, 2024, 11:00:39 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on February 28, 2024, 10:43:18 PM
Very odd that they showed the finale for a second.

Gritty is the greatest and will make sure he is shown in the promo even if its the final episode
BourkieBoy

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #6 on: February 29, 2024, 05:15:15 AM
Not sure if this is the appropriate thread to post this news... please move to a more appropriate thread if necessary mods!

Information for Australian viewers/fans of TAR36...

Quote
Season 36 of The Amazing Race will be fast-tracked to 7plus in March, screening ahead of its linear broadcast.

The 13 teams racing across the globe in the hopes of winning $1 million on season 36 of The Amazing Race have been revealed and include twins, a pair of Air Force pilots, a duo of firefighter moms, and a former first-round NFL draft pick racing with his wife.

Thursday March 14 on 7plus.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/02/7plus-the-amazing-race-s36.html
redskevin88

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #7 on: February 29, 2024, 06:05:23 AM
Quote from: ghmorello on February 28, 2024, 10:43:18 PM
Very odd that they showed the finale for a second.

At least this time, they didn't spoil any team.
RealityFreakWill

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:01:35 PM
Linda BC2

Re: THE AMAZING RACE 36 NEWS & MEDIA
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:11:54 PM
The reel with Phil looking out over Puerto Vallarta was at the Mirador el Cerro de la Cruz (Hill of the Cross viewpoint) just east of the old town.
