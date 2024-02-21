Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/the-amazing-race-season-36-trailer-puerto-vallarta-1235924964/First trailer for season 36.
Very odd that they showed the finale for a second.
Season 36 of The Amazing Race will be fast-tracked to 7plus in March, screening ahead of its linear broadcast.The 13 teams racing across the globe in the hopes of winning $1 million on season 36 of The Amazing Race have been revealed and include twins, a pair of Air Force pilots, a duo of firefighter moms, and a former first-round NFL draft pick racing with his wife.Thursday March 14 on 7plus.
