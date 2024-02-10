The Highly Anticipated Spinoff, The Golden Bachelorette, Comes to ABC and Hulu This Fall
On the heels of a dominant year for The Bachelor franchise, today ABC announced the renewal of a new season of The Bachelorette airing summer 2024, plus the highly anticipated spinoff series The Golden Bachelorette coming this fall. The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette will air on ABC and will be available to stream next day on Hulu. Additional details surrounding the series, including cast details, will be announced at a later date. After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one