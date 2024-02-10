The Highly Anticipated Spinoff, The Golden Bachelorette, Comes to ABC and Hulu This Fall



On the heels of a dominant year for The Bachelor franchise, today ABC announced the renewal of a new season of The Bachelorette airing summer 2024, plus the highly anticipated spinoff series The Golden Bachelorette coming this fall. The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette will air on ABC and will be available to stream next day on Hulu. Additional details surrounding the series, including cast details, will be announced at a later date. After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one