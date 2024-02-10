« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos  (Read 2817 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« on: February 10, 2024, 02:05:40 PM »
The Highly Anticipated Spinoff, The Golden Bachelorette, Comes to ABC and Hulu This Fall

On the heels of a dominant year for The Bachelor franchise, today ABC announced the renewal of a new season of The Bachelorette airing summer 2024, plus the highly anticipated spinoff series The Golden Bachelorette coming this fall. The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette will air on ABC and will be available to stream next day on Hulu. Additional details surrounding the series, including cast details, will be announced at a later date. After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one
« Last Edit: May 14, 2024, 04:22:25 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #1 on: May 14, 2024, 04:24:20 PM »
Joan Vassos is the Golden Bachelorette!

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #2 on: May 14, 2024, 04:28:43 PM »
The Golden Bachelor's Joan Vassos Is the First Golden Bachelorette

ABC revealed the new lead at the Disney Upfronts presentation in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, May 14

Joan Vassos will be staying golden.

ABC announced at the 2024 Disney Upfronts at the Javits Center in New York City on Tuesday, May 14, that Vassos, 61, will take the lead as the first Golden Bachelorette this fall after appearing on the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

Despite being a frontrunner for Gerry Turner's heart, the school administrator bowed out during Week 3 to be with her daughter after she gave birth. Vassos planned to return to the show if her daughter was doing better, but "it wasnt in the cards, she told TheWrap.

Vassos welcomed four children with her husband of 32 years John, who died in January 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

"He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished," she wrote on Instagram in January. "He was the parent that was always the fun one because that's all he knew how to do...lucky kids because fun in his book was generally epic. I could go on for hours."

 The decision to do a female-led version of the senior dating show came after The Golden Bachelor ranked as the No. 1 new unscripted series in its season among adults ages 18-49 according to ABC. The show also marked ABCs No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

ABC also revealed on May 14 that The Golden Bachelorette will run for an hour and a half on Wednesdays this fall, up from The Golden Bachelor's one-hour episodes last year. The Golden Bachelorette will air at 8 p.m. ET before Abbott Elementary.

Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles told PhillyVoice that ABC had to do The Golden Bachelorette because of The Golden Bachelors success.

There was a lot of positive. Even young people watch this show, not just people my age, the Philadelphia native, 67, said. And men; more men watch the show than ever. I can't go anywhere without taking selfies with people. It's just crazy. I'm so impressed by the people and what they know about the show and about my personality. It's really awesome.

The Golden Bachelor featured 22 women all over the age of 60 looking for love with Turner, 72. In the end, the retired restaurateur proposed to Theresa Nist and they got married in a live, televised wedding special on Jan. 4. But the couple called it quits three months later because they couldnt agree on where to live. Turner filed for divorce on April 12, but Bachelor Nation doesnt want his and 70-year-old Nists breakup to reflect negatively on the franchise.

It'll be fun to watch love unfold from a woman's perspective, The Golden Bachelor's Kathy Swarts told PEOPLE.

 She also joked about dating the men who dont find love with the Golden Bachelorette. I want all the rejects, Swarts, 70, said. I'm willing to take sloppy seconds. 

While Turner and Nist claimed to split amicably, his runner-up Leslie Fhima felt blindsided by their breakup on the show.

I was 100% certain that I was his girl, Fhima, 65, told host Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose on Nov. 30. And things he said to me on our overnight and meeting his family, I mean, they didnt show everything, but we had such a good time.

 But Fhima put aside her heartbreak in order to attend Turner and Nists wedding.

It was a little uncomfortable during the ceremony when they were talking about Costa Rica, because I was there too, Fhima admitted on the Almost Famous podcast, referring to where she and Nist had their Fantasy Suite dates with Turner.

 Still, Fhima wanted to be supportive of Nist. It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me and seeing Theresa so happy really, kind of, just took that away anyhow, the fitness instructor said.

Many of the women from The Golden Bachelor have remained friends beyond filming, with Noles and Swarts hosting former contestants such as Vassos, Ellen Goltzer and Nancy Hulkower on their  Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour  podcast. Hulkower, 61, Noles, Swarts even took a group trip to St. Martin together earlier this year.

We became very, very important in each other's lives, Noles told PEOPLE. And we're here to celebrate life.

 The Golden Bachelorette premieres this fall on ABC.

Link: https://people.com/the-golden-bachelor-joan-vassos-first-golden-bachelorette-8647638?utm_campaign=people&utm_content=likeshop&utm_medium=social&utm_source=instagram
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #3 on: May 14, 2024, 04:34:32 PM »
Joan Vassos Named the First-Ever Golden Bachelorette



The Highly Anticipated Spinoff Premieres Wednesdays This Fall on ABC and Streams Next Day on Hulu




After her time was cut short on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Joan Vassos, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, will begin her own journey for new love this fall when she steps into the historic role as the first Golden Bachelorette. The fan favorite will bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love, when The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesdays this fall on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave The Golden Bachelor, self-eliminating after a medical concern with her daughter arose. Despite that and other challenges shes faced along the way  including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage  Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of two, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

About The Golden Bachelorette

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of The Golden Bachelor across platforms last fall, The Golden Bachelorette will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.

The Golden Bachelorette is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers on The Golden Bachelorette.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/joan-vassos-named-the-first-ever-golden-bachelorette/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #4 on: May 14, 2024, 04:44:56 PM »
Introducing Your First Golden Bachelorette - ABC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yJpzd1EuATE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yJpzd1EuATE</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #5 on: August 13, 2024, 04:06:28 PM »
The Men of The Golden Bachelorette Prove That Age Is Just a Number and Romance Is Timeless



This fall, 24 distinguished men in their golden era will step into the spotlight, eager to find an everlasting love with Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos when The Golden Bachelorette premieres WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 24 men who will vie for Joans heart are the following:

William Bill, 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.
Robert Bob, 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.
Charles Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.
Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.
Daniel Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.
David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.
John Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.
Kenneth Ken, 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.
Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Wash.
Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, La.
Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.
Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.
Ralph RJ, 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.
Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.

Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave The Golden Bachelor, self-eliminating after a medical concern with her daughter arose. Despite that and other challenges shes faced along the way  including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage  Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and school administrator while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-men-of-the-golden-bachelorette-prove-that-age-is-just-a-number-and-romance-is-timeless
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #6 on: August 13, 2024, 04:10:56 PM »
Meet The Men of The Golden Bachelorette

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcAHdTkWjgM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcAHdTkWjgM</a>

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #7 on: August 28, 2024, 01:24:53 PM »
The Golden Bachelorette: SEASON PREMIERE - 101

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos. These accomplished men will set aside their usual routines as they begin the journey to find love againand perhaps uncover new aspects of themselves along the way.

The 24 men who will vie for Joans heart are the following:

William Bill, 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.
Robert Bob, 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.
Charles Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.
Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.
Daniel Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.
David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.
John Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.
Kenneth Ken, 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.
Kim, 69, a retired Navy captain from Seattle, Wash.
Mark, 57, an Army veteran from Leesville, La.
Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.
Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.
Ralph RJ, 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.
Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelorette-season-premiere-101/
« Last Edit: September 19, 2024, 11:48:44 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #8 on: September 19, 2024, 11:46:45 AM »
The Golden Bachelorette: 102 (9/25)

After an unforgettable first night, Joans suitors settle into the bachelor mansion and adjust to the close quarters. To kick things off, Joan and a group of men take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to relive their senior prom, with a special performance by Taylor Dayne, as the men compete for the title of prom king, proving they still know how to rock a tuxedo and that their rhythm is as strong as ever. Next, Joan and one lucky man head to Disneyland Resort, the Happiest Place On Earth, for a magical day. Later, a group of men showcase their talents in the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase, guest judged by the fabulous Loni Love, with the winner earning a private dinner with Joan. As the week wraps up, Joan and the men swap their cocktail party attire for casual barbecue gear, giving her the chance to see her suitors in a more relaxed light.

The 18 men who will vie for Joans heart are the following:

Bob, 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Charles L., 66, a retired data analyst from Malvern, Pa.
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.
Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.
Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61, a sales executive from Chicago, Ill.
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.
Kim, 69, a retired Navy captain from Seattle, Wash.
Mark, 57, an Army veteran from Leesville, La.
Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Charlotte, N.C.
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelorette-102-9-25/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #9 on: September 27, 2024, 12:10:04 PM »
The Golden Bachelorette: 103 (10/2)

With the first week behind them, Joan and her men embark on another thrilling week of dates. They kick things off with a glamorous outing in Las Vegas, where Joan enjoys a night of luxury with one lucky man and a surprise performance by the iconic Wayne Newton. Following that, a group of men prepares for the first-ever Golden Bachelorette Quaker Oats Kick Bowl, with the help of Hall of Fame football legends Andre Reed and Eric Dickerson. Later, Joan and one suitor escape to the countryside for a whimsical horseback ride. As the week draws to a close, Joan must make a significant decision that could alter the course of her journey; meanwhile, a surprise guest makes an unexpected appearance at the cocktail party.

The 14 men who will vie for Joans heart are the following:

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Charles L., 66, a retired data analyst from Malvern, Pa.
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61, a sales executive from Chicago, Ill.
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.
Kim, 69, a retired Navy captain from Seattle, Wash.
Mark, 57, an Army veteran from Leesville, La.
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelorette-103-10-2/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26559
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Golden Bachelorette 1: Joan Vassos
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:41:25 PM »
The Golden Bachelorette: 104 (10/9)

Joans journey to find love gets a whole lot hotter with some help from the Chippendales dancers during a revealing group dateraising awareness for Stand Up To Cancer and hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe. Next, Joan and one lucky suitor skate through a breathtaking winter wonderland, featuring a surprise concert from REO Speedwagon; and later, Joan and another gentleman enjoy a cozy evening together, cooking up their own recipe for romance. Just as things seem to be falling into place, things take a turn when one suitor delivers shocking news.

The 11 men who will vie for Joans heart are the following:

Charles L., 66, a retired data analyst from Malvern, Pa.
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61, a sales executive from Chicago, Ill.
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.
Mark, 57, an Army veteran from Leesville, La.
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelorette-104-10-9/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 