After an unforgettable first night, Joans suitors settle into the bachelor mansion and adjust to the close quarters. To kick things off, Joan and a group of men take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to relive their senior prom, with a special performance by Taylor Dayne, as the men compete for the title of prom king, proving they still know how to rock a tuxedo and that their rhythm is as strong as ever. Next, Joan and one lucky man head to Disneyland Resort, the Happiest Place On Earth, for a magical day. Later, a group of men showcase their talents in the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase, guest judged by the fabulous Loni Love, with the winner earning a private dinner with Joan. As the week wraps up, Joan and the men swap their cocktail party attire for casual barbecue gear, giving her the chance to see her suitors in a more relaxed light.