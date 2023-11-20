TEAMS TRAVEL 1,000 MILES FROM SLOVENIA TO SWEDEN WHERE THEY MUST FACE THEIR FEARS AND SKYDIVE FROM 10,000 FEET OVER THE BALTIC SEA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29



Teams travel 1,000 miles from Slovenia to Sweden where they must face their fears and skydive from 10,000 feet over the Baltic sea, recreate a midsummer tradition and sort through recyclable items, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.