« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)  (Read 298 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« on: November 20, 2023, 02:03:02 PM »
TEAMS TRAVEL 1,000 MILES FROM SLOVENIA TO SWEDEN WHERE THEY MUST FACE THEIR FEARS AND SKYDIVE FROM 10,000 FEET OVER THE BALTIC SEA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Everyone Loves a Comeback Story  Teams travel 1,000 miles from Slovenia to Sweden where they must face their fears and skydive from 10,000 feet over the Baltic sea, recreate a midsummer tradition and sort through recyclable items, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:18:44 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline rtvguy5750

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 50
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #1 on: November 20, 2023, 08:29:38 PM »
i guess this means no more u-turns?
Logged

Online colav10

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:43:01 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tw8Ni9vIiAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tw8Ni9vIiAE</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 