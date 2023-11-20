« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)  (Read 1096 times)

TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« on: November 20, 2023, 02:03:02 PM »
TEAMS TRAVEL 1,000 MILES FROM SLOVENIA TO SWEDEN WHERE THEY MUST FACE THEIR FEARS AND SKYDIVE FROM 10,000 FEET OVER THE BALTIC SEA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Everyone Loves a Comeback Story  Teams travel 1,000 miles from Slovenia to Sweden where they must face their fears and skydive from 10,000 feet over the Baltic sea, recreate a midsummer tradition and sort through recyclable items, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: November 22, 2023, 07:18:44 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #1 on: November 20, 2023, 08:29:38 PM »
i guess this means no more u-turns?
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #2 on: November 23, 2023, 01:43:01 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tw8Ni9vIiAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tw8Ni9vIiAE</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:44:38 PM »
Amazing Race - Everyone Loves a Comeback Story (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vFZraA0-XC4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vFZraA0-XC4</a>

Amazing Race - Everyone Loves a Comeback Story (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qUipCCyEqT0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qUipCCyEqT0</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:04:02 PM »
Wah wah wah is all I hear from the sky divers. Come on your on the amazing Race! Where's your happiness??  :dick
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:59:00 PM »
ughhhhh are Greg & John 1st again
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:50:01 PM »
I noticed that Steve and Anna Leigh are not on the plane with the others, so I guess they fall behind early.  Also, the guy dancing with John looks like a Swedish version of Markiplier.
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:18:20 PM »
1. Steve and Anna Leigh are on the plane with the other teams

2. How do we know that the teams on the train aren't ahead of those at the festival task?
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Yesterday at 06:18:20 PM
2. How do we know that the teams on the train aren't ahead of those at the festival task?

The maypole task looks like its on the archipelago (after the skydive), while teams on the subway are going inland to Solna Centrum.
