Author Topic: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)  (Read 1885 times)

TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
TEAMS TRAVEL 1,000 MILES FROM SLOVENIA TO SWEDEN WHERE THEY MUST FACE THEIR FEARS AND SKYDIVE FROM 10,000 FEET OVER THE BALTIC SEA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Everyone Loves a Comeback Story  Teams travel 1,000 miles from Slovenia to Sweden where they must face their fears and skydive from 10,000 feet over the Baltic sea, recreate a midsummer tradition and sort through recyclable items, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
i guess this means no more u-turns?
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tw8Ni9vIiAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tw8Ni9vIiAE</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
Amazing Race - Everyone Loves a Comeback Story (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vFZraA0-XC4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vFZraA0-XC4</a>

Amazing Race - Everyone Loves a Comeback Story (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qUipCCyEqT0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qUipCCyEqT0</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
Wah wah wah is all I hear from the sky divers. Come on your on the amazing Race! Where's your happiness??  :dick
Re: TAR35: Ep 10: "Everyone Loves a Comeback Story" (11/29/2023)
ughhhhh are Greg & John 1st again
I noticed that Steve and Anna Leigh are not on the plane with the others, so I guess they fall behind early.  Also, the guy dancing with John looks like a Swedish version of Markiplier.
1. Steve and Anna Leigh are on the plane with the other teams

2. How do we know that the teams on the train aren't ahead of those at the festival task?
2. How do we know that the teams on the train aren't ahead of those at the festival task?

The maypole task looks like its on the archipelago (after the skydive), while teams on the subway are going inland to Solna Centrum.
ughhhhh are Greg & John 1st again

Ok just rewatched, Anna-Leigh says "the other teams are coming" so im assuming them and R&C are the top 2 at that point?

Still worried about another Greg & John win though!
For our wikia and fan wiki people.

Rob declared that he was doing that RB in Sweden, and then they used the Express Pass. Their count was 6-4 going into this leg.

https://twitter.com/patcariaga/status/1732600355954069666
OK, I was confused when teams took Austrian Airlines going from Ljubljana to Stockholm; Austrian Airlines doesn't fly to Ljubljana Airport. Then I realised... they weren't even at Ljubljana Airport, they started the leg at Vienna Airport!

That might explain the very nondescript Pit Start with just greenery in the background; teams must have been whisked off from Slovenia back into Austria during the Pit Stop.

Considering how they got into Slovenia the previous leg... why the avoidance of Ljubljana Airport? Safety concerns?
