Watched the episode today. I enjoyed this 1st Leg.
Loved the opening task, agree with Bourkie, it's like an educational segment showcasing indigenous Canadian culture.
Flights were not a factor on the placements.
The Express Pass Grab adds an element or "Risk" A needle in the haystack type search, Are you willing to risk the time and position on the Race for an advantage?
Roadblock, of course, the inaugural leg needs to have an extreme task. Here it is. It's similar to the US S.32 task of rappelling down a building and search for words.
There was no answer sharing here. None of that Mine-Five crap. Everyone did it, no help needed.
Both Detours were amazing. The Drum set, I for one would struggle at a dance or music task. The Pancakes, attention to detail is key and you really need to have control of your orders.
The following stood out to me: Shayla & Joel, Allie & Eddie, Gracie & Lilly
Like: Ben & Anwar, Ty & Kat, Gail & Gisele (sad for the latter)
I dislike Derek & Jaspal. Truly over the top extra and very noisy. Can't stand them.