TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 04, 2023, 09:07:45 PM
Siblings check in 7th, Ben and Anwar check in 8th

Wrestlers get it on their 9th attempt.

Gisele and Eddie crying in the taxi on the way too the PS

Allie and Eddie check in 9th. Wrestlers are last and are eliminated from the race.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 04, 2023, 09:10:30 PM
Next time:

Smithers. BC

Detour: Sausage vs Some sort of task in a horse cart

A RB leaves teams stalled, looks like a task with cars? Eddie: Why don't I just jump of a mountain lol

And that's it!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 04, 2023, 09:11:41 PM
Leg 1:

1) Ty and Kat
2) Lily and Gracie
3) Derek and Jaspal
4) Justin and Jermaine
5) Tyler and Kayleen
6) Derek and Amanda
7) Joel and Shayla
8 ) Ben and Anwar
9) Allie and Eddie
10) Gisele and Gail - Eliminated
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 04, 2023, 09:14:39 PM
Pretty decent leg!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 04, 2023, 09:47:56 PM
I tought this was a great leg!!
Love the task in Winnipeg, a mix of luck, strategy and observation!
I also liked the debate of going to the Express pass vs. the roadblock. I just wished that not all 3 express pass were in the same book, and that the location was a bit further, so the risk was bigger.
Poor Gisele being first at the roadblock and leaving in 9th, hard leg for her!

The detour was good, but I feel like pancake was easier, especially when you realize the people were moving, it seemed obvious you just had to remember the clothing of the person with the order.
I'm curious as to why Allie & Eddie and Gail&Gisele didn't switch person for taking the order, I wonder if it was forbidden.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 05, 2023, 04:54:26 AM
stunami on July 04, 2023, 09:47:56 PM
I tought this was a great leg!!
Love the task in Winnipeg, a mix of luck, strategy and observation!
I also liked the debate of going to the Express pass vs. the roadblock. I just wished that not all 3 express pass were in the same book, and that the location was a bit further, so the risk was bigger.
Poor Gisele being first at the roadblock and leaving in 9th, hard leg for her!

The detour was good, but I feel like pancake was easier, especially when you realize the people were moving, it seemed obvious you just had to remember the clothing of the person with the order.
I'm curious as to why Allie & Eddie and Gail&Gisele didn't switch person for taking the order, I wonder if it was forbidden.

Agreed a very solid first leg, a good split of tasks.
Loved the Opening sequence, would love if the US version would go back to this version, showing racers in their enviroment, rather than the version we've got lately.
Having both flights being only 15 minutes apart, it was enough time for flight 2 to catch-up with flight 1 at RB, while some of flight 1 teams could choose to look for EPs. Glad that it wasn't a solo search, and there were multiple teams that tried to look for them.
Interesting that this was filmed in April and it was still cold enough to be a bit snowy in Winnipeg.
Loved by the time teams reached Detour, it basically became a night leg. Those are fun.

I expect we'll see more Samsung tech integration through the season, considering they're the cash prize sponsor, and curious to see expedia being a sponsor for both TAR CAN and the mothership.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 05, 2023, 10:18:01 AM
Fun start with several people swearing off pancakes by the end of it.

Personality wise Allie & Eddie and Shayla & Joel stuck out to me. Liked that we had a rare wintery leg in April. Nice that the flights weren't the sole determining factor of placement. The Express Pass task was reminiscent of what they did in 5, but it helped that it wasn't in the same location. They finally got to do the Oktoberfest task that no one chose in 7 with the pancakes. How many pancakes were made that day? We had ranges of 5 to 15 attempts. It's sad that overthinking killed one team at the Roadblock, and it led to a domino effect at the Detour.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 06, 2023, 06:58:06 PM
Just got my hands on the episode this afternoon, and I enjoyed it! Very likable cast, and the leg was good with 5 tasks (including Express Passes).

Sad that one of the two FF teams is already out, especially with Gisele being trans. I'm glad that Jermaine & Justin were able to make a great comeback from 10th to 4th, and I'm happy Allie & Eddie surviving, as I think they will be good TV! My least favorite is probably Ben & Anwar, but maybe this episode didn't really show much of their personality during the leg, so I'm hoping we get to see more of them come through.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 07, 2023, 07:15:07 PM
Finally found some time to watch the episode today! I enjoyed the art gallery task in Winnipeg and learning some more about Indigenous Candian culture - what TAR really should be all about! Really enjoyed the Express Pass task at the Roadblock, it was good to see teams weighing up the advantages of searching for Express Passes rather than completing the Roadblock (and vice versa). It would have been better to only allow one Express Pass per team, so that three teams could have successfully completed the task (this would have required three different books as well). The abseiling task was pretty cool as well, with the codeword from the Roadblock needing to be used to actually enter the next location (but the product placement task was pretty lame, not gunna lie). The Detour was probably my favorite task of the leg, I would have personally chosen the Batter task as I have a great memory and terrible music skills! The Pit Stop was also in a pretty cool location!

Agree with some other posters thoughts about having a snowy task in Winnipeg and finishing our leg at night.

I quite enjoyed all of the teams in this leg, but I hope a few of the teams come out of their shells in the coming legs and show us more of their personalities!

Overall, a pretty awesome first leg and I have a hopeful feeling towards the rest of the season at this stage!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 08, 2023, 07:18:02 AM
Watched the episode today. I enjoyed this 1st Leg.

Loved the opening task, agree with Bourkie, it's like an educational segment showcasing indigenous Canadian culture.

Flights were not a factor on the placements.

The Express Pass Grab adds an element or "Risk" A needle in the haystack type search, Are you willing to risk the time and position on the Race for an advantage?

Roadblock, of course, the inaugural leg needs to have an extreme task. Here it is. It's similar to the US S.32 task of rappelling down a building and search for words.
There was no answer sharing here. None of that Mine-Five crap. Everyone did it, no help needed.

Both Detours were amazing. The Drum set, I for one would struggle at a dance or music task. The Pancakes, attention to detail is key and you really need to have control of your orders.

The following stood out to me: Shayla & Joel, Allie & Eddie, Gracie & Lilly
Like: Ben & Anwar, Ty & Kat, Gail & Gisele (sad for the latter)

I dislike Derek & Jaspal. Truly over the top extra and very noisy. Can't stand them.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 08:41:23 PM
Idk if anyone mentioned it yet, but Ryan from BBCAN6 was one of the patrons at the Pancakes Detour!
