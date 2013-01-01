I tought this was a great leg!!

Love the task in Winnipeg, a mix of luck, strategy and observation!

I also liked the debate of going to the Express pass vs. the roadblock. I just wished that not all 3 express pass were in the same book, and that the location was a bit further, so the risk was bigger.

Poor Gisele being first at the roadblock and leaving in 9th, hard leg for her!



The detour was good, but I feel like pancake was easier, especially when you realize the people were moving, it seemed obvious you just had to remember the clothing of the person with the order.

I'm curious as to why Allie & Eddie and Gail&Gisele didn't switch person for taking the order, I wonder if it was forbidden.



Agreed a very solid first leg, a good split of tasks.Loved the Opening sequence, would love if the US version would go back to this version, showing racers in their enviroment, rather than the version we've got lately.Having both flights being only 15 minutes apart, it was enough time for flight 2 to catch-up with flight 1 at RB, while some of flight 1 teams could choose to look for EPs. Glad that it wasn't a solo search, and there were multiple teams that tried to look for them.Interesting that this was filmed in April and it was still cold enough to be a bit snowy in Winnipeg.Loved by the time teams reached Detour, it basically became a night leg. Those are fun.I expect we'll see more Samsung tech integration through the season, considering they're the cash prize sponsor, and curious to see expedia being a sponsor for both TAR CAN and the mothership.