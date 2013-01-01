I tought this was a great leg!!

Love the task in Winnipeg, a mix of luck, strategy and observation!

I also liked the debate of going to the Express pass vs. the roadblock. I just wished that not all 3 express pass were in the same book, and that the location was a bit further, so the risk was bigger.

Poor Gisele being first at the roadblock and leaving in 9th, hard leg for her!



The detour was good, but I feel like pancake was easier, especially when you realize the people were moving, it seemed obvious you just had to remember the clothing of the person with the order.

I'm curious as to why Allie & Eddie and Gail&Gisele didn't switch person for taking the order, I wonder if it was forbidden.