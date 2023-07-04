Finally found some time to watch the episode today! I enjoyed the art gallery task in Winnipeg and learning some more about Indigenous Candian culture - what TAR really should be all about! Really enjoyed the Express Pass task at the Roadblock, it was good to see teams weighing up the advantages of searching for Express Passes rather than completing the Roadblock (and vice versa). It would have been better to only allow one Express Pass per team, so that three teams could have successfully completed the task (this would have required three different books as well). The abseiling task was pretty cool as well, with the codeword from the Roadblock needing to be used to actually enter the next location (but the product placement task was pretty lame, not gunna lie). The Detour was probably my favorite task of the leg, I would have personally chosen the Batter task as I have a great memory and terrible music skills! The Pit Stop was also in a pretty cool location!



Agree with some other posters thoughts about having a snowy task in Winnipeg and finishing our leg at night.



I quite enjoyed all of the teams in this leg, but I hope a few of the teams come out of their shells in the coming legs and show us more of their personalities!



Overall, a pretty awesome first leg and I have a hopeful feeling towards the rest of the season at this stage!