Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 08, 2023, 03:15:07 PM
New Zealand! An underused country on the US version, not so much on the Israeli version!

Queenstown is one of the best cities in the world! Hopefully they have an awesome, adventure-packed leg (it isn't called the adventure capital of the world for nothing!)

This would have to be the last country before the finale in Israel right?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 08, 2023, 03:25:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 08, 2023, 03:15:07 PM
This would have to be the last country before the finale in Israel right?

Were in the endgame now. Poetic to end in Queenstown. Glad there wont be much overlap with Australia. Helps that they are on different continents. Even with the change in networks, 12 might conduct the finales similar where the teams find out the results after the show premieres to prevent spoilers.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 11, 2023, 10:51:32 AM
Here's hoping that the Bulgaria visit was real because without it, this route will be even lamer than haMerotz8's.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 11, 2023, 12:13:57 PM
I don't consider the last route that lame. Every country except the Netherlands was doubled up, yes, but 7 and 8 were like one mega-route split in two seasons, filmed back-to-back. It looks much better in that context.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 11, 2023, 12:53:25 PM
^

It's moreso the fact that they failed to debut Luxembourg in lieu of the Dutch leg, a letdown after haMerotz7's Nepal episodes.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 05:13:12 AM
So they went to Azerbaijan! This is a nice surprise :D
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 09:08:15 AM
I love this route! One of my "Dream Routes" actually came into reality.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 09:11:35 AM
For a post-COVID first production route, this turned out well. Love that were seeing Azerbaijan again.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 12:23:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 11, 2023, 12:53:25 PM
^

It's moreso the fact that they failed to debut Luxembourg in lieu of the Dutch leg, a letdown after haMerotz7's Nepal episodes.

Will you guys never be happy with any destination?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 01:15:26 PM
^

Heh, even TARAUS6 under Channel Ten managed to visit Belize - albeit the Israelis had and still have a superior track-record for routing overall.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 02:18:08 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on June 12, 2023, 12:23:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 11, 2023, 12:53:25 PM
^

It's moreso the fact that they failed to debut Luxembourg in lieu of the Dutch leg, a letdown after haMerotz7's Nepal episodes.

Will you guys never be happy with any destination?

Nope.  Only the route they want, but only the tasks they want there, and when those legs finally happen, they'll be in the wrong order, with the wrong host, and the wrong teams will be eliminated.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 02:27:25 PM
^

LOL, touché!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 02:51:16 PM
Really, the only dud leg on this route is if they did indeed go to Victoria Falls. Seeing 3 visits in a short time by 3 different versions (including this one) kind of ruined the spectacle.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 05:11:10 PM
I'm pretty sure the Azerbaijan timing conflicts with Victoria falls. Looking at Baku a few days after Tangier (22 May)
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 06:25:05 PM
Azerbaijan! What a nice surprise! What an awesome country to be visited!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 12, 2023, 08:54:52 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 12, 2023, 09:11:35 AM
For a post-COVID first production route, this turned out well. Love that were seeing Azerbaijan again.

I'm with this - this is actually a really interesting route that would be super fun to run
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 13, 2023, 08:39:27 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on June 12, 2023, 08:54:52 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 12, 2023, 09:11:35 AM
For a post-COVID first production route, this turned out well. Love that were seeing Azerbaijan again.

I'm with this - this is actually a really interesting route that would be super fun to run

Outside of the US TAR. This is one of the best routes I've seen and to accomplish at a COVID-era. Props to the production.
Iceland, Spain, Austria, South Korea, New Zealand, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Vietnam and a speculated, Bulgaria, which I do hope so it does get visited.

Azerbaijan is a surprise and it's refreshing since were are seeing it in the summer, US S.20's visit was during the winter months, not really ideal for a coastal city like Baku.
I've seen the F1 Races there on TV and it is stunning.

Bulgaria, TAR Israel, making 1sts for the franchise, if confirmed, 1st ever visit added to the list (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Cuba).

Iceland, Spain, South Korea, New Zealand, Austria, Morocco, Vietnam - No need to elaborate, these are already gems.

On a different note: If TAR Israel can do this. I'm hoping the US version can to. I am waiting to be surprised. Glad Travel is up and about.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 13, 2023, 11:57:10 AM
At least the Azeris will be dealing with racers more like Race Across the World 1's than Season 20's.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 16, 2023, 07:39:59 PM
I didn't see this in the I've thread, but looks like the whole Baku leg is on tiktok
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 03:54:31 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 13, 2023, 08:39:27 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on June 12, 2023, 08:54:52 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 12, 2023, 09:11:35 AM
For a post-COVID first production route, this turned out well. Love that were seeing Azerbaijan again.

I'm with this - this is actually a really interesting route that would be super fun to run

Outside of the US TAR. This is one of the best routes I've seen and to accomplish at a COVID-era. Props to the production.
Iceland, Spain, Austria, South Korea, New Zealand, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Vietnam and a speculated, Bulgaria, which I do hope so it does get visited.

Azerbaijan is a surprise and it's refreshing since were are seeing it in the summer, US S.20's visit was during the winter months, not really ideal for a coastal city like Baku.
I've seen the F1 Races there on TV and it is stunning.

Bulgaria, TAR Israel, making 1sts for the franchise, if confirmed, 1st ever visit added to the list (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Cuba).

Iceland, Spain, South Korea, New Zealand, Austria, Morocco, Vietnam - No need to elaborate, these are already gems.

On a different note: If TAR Israel can do this. I'm hoping the US version can to. I am waiting to be surprised. Glad Travel is up and about.

I think TARAUS's Cuba visit predated Israel's, IIRC.

But OMG THIS ROUTE. Wow. Undervisited countries with beautiful and distinctive locations, and no two countries with the same native language (Icelandic, Spanish, Korean, English/Maori, German, Arabic, Vietnamese, Azeri, and possibly Bulgarian - and really only 2 countries with the same region, with SK/Vietnam as Asia, even though SK is East Asia and Vietnam is Southeast Asia; similarly, Spain/Austria/Iceland are European Union but much more culturally different than, say, Austria/Germany, and Spain/Morocco are both Mediterranean but on different continents.)

This will be a fun season.
