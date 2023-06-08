Quote from: Xoruz on June 12, 2023, 09:11:35 AM For a post-COVID first production route, this turned out well. Love that were seeing Azerbaijan again.



I'm with this - this is actually a really interesting route that would be super fun to run



Outside of the US TAR. This is one of the best routes I've seen and to accomplish at a COVID-era. Props to the production.Iceland, Spain, Austria, South Korea, New Zealand, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Vietnam and a speculated, Bulgaria, which I do hope so it does get visited.Azerbaijan is a surprise and it's refreshing since were are seeing it in the summer, US S.20's visit was during the winter months, not really ideal for a coastal city like Baku.I've seen the F1 Races there on TV and it is stunning.Bulgaria, TAR Israel, making 1sts for the franchise, if confirmed, 1st ever visit added to the list (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Cuba).Iceland, Spain, South Korea, New Zealand, Austria, Morocco, Vietnam - No need to elaborate, these are already gems.On a different note: If TAR Israel can do this. I'm hoping the US version can to. I am waiting to be surprised. Glad Travel is up and about.