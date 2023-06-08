« previous next »
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 08, 2023, 03:15:07 PM
New Zealand! An underused country on the US version, not so much on the Israeli version!

Queenstown is one of the best cities in the world! Hopefully they have an awesome, adventure-packed leg (it isn't called the adventure capital of the world for nothing!)

This would have to be the last country before the finale in Israel right?
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 08, 2023, 03:25:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 08, 2023, 03:15:07 PM
This would have to be the last country before the finale in Israel right?

Were in the endgame now. Poetic to end in Queenstown. Glad there wont be much overlap with Australia. Helps that they are on different continents. Even with the change in networks, 12 might conduct the finales similar where the teams find out the results after the show premieres to prevent spoilers.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 10:51:32 AM
Here's hoping that the Bulgaria visit was real because without it, this route will be even lamer than haMerotz8's.
Online Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 12:13:57 PM
I don't consider the last route that lame. Every country except the Netherlands was doubled up, yes, but 7 and 8 were like one mega-route split in two seasons, filmed back-to-back. It looks much better in that context.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 12:53:25 PM
^

It's moreso the fact that they failed to debut Luxembourg in lieu of the Dutch leg, a letdown after haMerotz7's Nepal episodes.
Online Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 05:13:12 AM
So they went to Azerbaijan! This is a nice surprise :D
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 09:08:15 AM
I love this route! One of my "Dream Routes" actually came into reality.
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 09:11:35 AM
For a post-COVID first production route, this turned out well. Love that were seeing Azerbaijan again.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 12:23:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 12:53:25 PM
^

It's moreso the fact that they failed to debut Luxembourg in lieu of the Dutch leg, a letdown after haMerotz7's Nepal episodes.

Will you guys never be happy with any destination?
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 01:15:26 PM
^

Heh, even TARAUS6 under Channel Ten managed to visit Belize - albeit the Israelis had and still have a superior track-record for routing overall.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 02:18:08 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 12:23:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 12:53:25 PM
^

It's moreso the fact that they failed to debut Luxembourg in lieu of the Dutch leg, a letdown after haMerotz7's Nepal episodes.

Will you guys never be happy with any destination?

Nope.  Only the route they want, but only the tasks they want there, and when those legs finally happen, they'll be in the wrong order, with the wrong host, and the wrong teams will be eliminated.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 02:27:25 PM
^

LOL, touché!
Online Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 02:51:16 PM
Really, the only dud leg on this route is if they did indeed go to Victoria Falls. Seeing 3 visits in a short time by 3 different versions (including this one) kind of ruined the spectacle.
Online ovalorange

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 05:11:10 PM
I'm pretty sure the Azerbaijan timing conflicts with Victoria falls. Looking at Baku a few days after Tangier (22 May)
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 06:25:05 PM
Azerbaijan! What a nice surprise! What an awesome country to be visited!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
