so the first leg wasn't in Israel.

1st leg - Iceland - 1st elimination

2nd leg - Iceland - Spain - Gibraltar -Morocco - 2nd elimination

3rd leg - Morocco - 3rd elimination

4th leg - Morocco - Senegal- 4rd elimination



and from leg 5 forward its only my guess - not confirmed yet. but we know for sure that in the Vietnamic Leg there are only 5 teams. and that New Zealand is the FINAL country.

5th leg - Senegal - Zambia -

6th leg - Zambia - Azarbaijan -

7th leg - Azarbaijan -Austria -

8th leg - Austria - Bulgaria

9thleg - Bulgaria - Mongolia -

10th leg - Mongolia - South Korea -

11th leg - South Korea - Vietnam - quartar finals (5 teams)

12th leg - Vietnam - New Zealand - semi finals (4 teams)

13th leg - New Zealand - Final



here is what for sure

Legs 1 to 4 are for sure! and we also know that there are 13 couples and 10 eliminations. so i guess we will se at least 2 legs without elimination. (10 legs withi elimination + final leg + 2 non-elimination legs equals 13 legs) somewhere between Senegal and Vietnam we will see two legs without an elimination.

also you can count how many countries i wrote (13). the Israeli Production of Hamerotz Lamillion has confirmed that they visited 13 countries.

countries they have visited for sure are: Iceland, Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco,Senegal, Azarbaijan, Austria, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand.

the rest of the countries that i wrote is base on the info here, not sure if they did visit Zambia, Bulgaira, Mongolia.