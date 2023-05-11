« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 07, 2023, 07:00:43 AM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 07, 2023, 07:20:41 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 06, 2023, 05:10:56 AM
There is a possibility that they were in Singapore on Monday.

Scratch Singapore, this was also Ho Chi Minh City.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 08, 2023, 06:15:33 AM
Teams currently racing tonight in Queenstown, New Zealand
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 09, 2023, 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!



Quote
The Otago Daily Times understands permission was sought  but declined  to dump a car into Lake Wakatipu.

Instead, it is understood a car will be suspended from a giant crane over Lake Johnson, near Frankton.

The inflatable bags were set up on the CBD reserve early yesterday afternoon  when the ODT inquired what they were there for, an answer was not forthcoming, aside from it being part of a shoot.

Large lights had been erected around the Kerry Dr jump park, at Queenstown Hill, by late yesterday afternoon and it is understood a night shoot is also planned at AJ Hacketts Kawarau Bungy Bridge.

It is believed competitors in teams have been racing all over the world and Queenstown is the final stop.

Source: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/secrecy-surrounds-filming-reality-tv-show
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 09, 2023, 07:46:27 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on June 09, 2023, 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!

And now it's finale time.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 09, 2023, 09:03:31 PM
Great work guys!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 12, 2023, 03:24:55 AM
We missed a leg in Baku, Azerbaijan!  :cheer:

Task involved carrying a table with bread up the stairs at Highland Park and a cluebox was at the Palace of Shirvanshahs
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 12, 2023, 03:35:47 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on June 12, 2023, 03:24:55 AM
We missed a leg in Baku, Azerbaijan!  :cheer:

Task involved carrying a table with bread up the stairs at Highland Park and a cluebox was at the Palace of Shirvanshahs



Credit to Lena Chua on FB
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
June 13, 2023, 09:37:03 PM
Does this timeline make sense?

Leg 1: Israel --> Reykjavík, Iceland
May 11th, 2023

Leg 2: Iceland
May 13th, 2023
Notes - 2nd leg in Iceland not confirmed, but with a sighting of the Vote U-Turn featuring 13 teams left, it's possible.

Leg 3: Iceland --> Málaga, Spain
May 14th, 2023

Leg 4: Spain --> Tangier, Morocco
May 15th, 2023

Leg 5: Morocco --> Livingstone, Zambia
May 17th or 18th, 2023
Notes - Not sure if race visited, but Yehuda was spotted.

Leg 6: Zambia --> Baku, Azerbaijan
May 22nd, 2023

Leg 7: Azerbaijan --> Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria
May 25th, 2023

Leg 8: Austria --> Sofia, Bulgaria
May 29th, 2023
Notes - Not confirmed with possible sighting. Lines up with filming dates.

Leg 9: Bulgaria --> Seoul, South Korea
June 1st, 2023

Leg 10: South Korea --> Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
June 5th or 6th, 2023

Leg 11: Vietnam --> Queenstown, New Zealand
June 8th, 2023
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
July 20, 2024, 11:29:09 AM
so  the first leg wasn't in Israel.
1st leg - Iceland - 1st elimination
2nd leg - Iceland - Spain - Gibraltar -Morocco - 2nd elimination
3rd leg - Morocco - 3rd elimination
4th leg - Morocco - Senegal- 4rd elimination

and from leg 5 forward its only my guess - not confirmed yet. but we know for sure that in the Vietnamic Leg there are only 5 teams. and that New Zealand is the FINAL country.
5th leg - Senegal - Zambia -
6th leg - Zambia - Azarbaijan -
7th leg - Azarbaijan -Austria -
8th leg - Austria - Bulgaria
9thleg - Bulgaria - Mongolia -
10th leg - Mongolia - South Korea -
11th leg - South Korea - Vietnam - quartar finals (5 teams)
12th leg - Vietnam - New Zealand - semi finals (4 teams)
13th leg - New Zealand - Final

here is what for sure
Legs 1 to 4 are for sure! and we also know that there are 13 couples and 10 eliminations. so i guess we will se at least 2 legs without elimination. (10 legs withi elimination + final leg + 2 non-elimination legs equals 13 legs) somewhere between Senegal and Vietnam we will see two legs without an elimination.
also you can count how many countries i wrote (13). the Israeli Production of Hamerotz Lamillion has confirmed that they visited 13 countries.
countries they have visited for sure are: Iceland, Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco,Senegal, Azarbaijan, Austria, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand.
the rest of the countries that i wrote is base on the info here, not sure if they did visit Zambia, Bulgaira, Mongolia.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Today at 06:32:59 PM
A photo from the finals in Queenstown New Zeland taken by a tourist on June 9th 2023
https://www.facebook.com/share/V4NJzgwkifaHhcPB/
