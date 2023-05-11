« previous next »
June 07, 2023, 07:00:43 AM
June 07, 2023, 07:20:41 AM
There is a possibility that they were in Singapore on Monday.

Scratch Singapore, this was also Ho Chi Minh City.
June 08, 2023, 06:15:33 AM
Teams currently racing tonight in Queenstown, New Zealand
June 09, 2023, 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!



The Otago Daily Times understands permission was sought  but declined  to dump a car into Lake Wakatipu.

Instead, it is understood a car will be suspended from a giant crane over Lake Johnson, near Frankton.

The inflatable bags were set up on the CBD reserve early yesterday afternoon  when the ODT inquired what they were there for, an answer was not forthcoming, aside from it being part of a shoot.

Large lights had been erected around the Kerry Dr jump park, at Queenstown Hill, by late yesterday afternoon and it is understood a night shoot is also planned at AJ Hacketts Kawarau Bungy Bridge.

It is believed competitors in teams have been racing all over the world and Queenstown is the final stop.

Source: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/secrecy-surrounds-filming-reality-tv-show
June 09, 2023, 07:46:27 PM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!

And now it's finale time.
June 09, 2023, 09:03:31 PM
Great work guys!
June 12, 2023, 03:24:55 AM
We missed a leg in Baku, Azerbaijan!  :cheer:

Task involved carrying a table with bread up the stairs at Highland Park and a cluebox was at the Palace of Shirvanshahs
June 12, 2023, 03:35:47 AM
We missed a leg in Baku, Azerbaijan!  :cheer:

Task involved carrying a table with bread up the stairs at Highland Park and a cluebox was at the Palace of Shirvanshahs



Credit to Lena Chua on FB
June 13, 2023, 09:37:03 PM
Does this timeline make sense?

Leg 1: Israel --> Reykjavík, Iceland
May 11th, 2023

Leg 2: Iceland
May 13th, 2023
Notes - 2nd leg in Iceland not confirmed, but with a sighting of the Vote U-Turn featuring 13 teams left, it's possible.

Leg 3: Iceland --> Málaga, Spain
May 14th, 2023

Leg 4: Spain --> Tangier, Morocco
May 15th, 2023

Leg 5: Morocco --> Livingstone, Zambia
May 17th or 18th, 2023
Notes - Not sure if race visited, but Yehuda was spotted.

Leg 6: Zambia --> Baku, Azerbaijan
May 22nd, 2023

Leg 7: Azerbaijan --> Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria
May 25th, 2023

Leg 8: Austria --> Sofia, Bulgaria
May 29th, 2023
Notes - Not confirmed with possible sighting. Lines up with filming dates.

Leg 9: Bulgaria --> Seoul, South Korea
June 1st, 2023

Leg 10: South Korea --> Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
June 5th or 6th, 2023

Leg 11: Vietnam --> Queenstown, New Zealand
June 8th, 2023
Today at 11:29:09 AM
so  the first leg wasn't in Israel.
1st leg - Iceland - 1st elimination
2nd leg - Iceland - Spain - Gibraltar -Morocco - 2nd elimination
3rd leg - Morocco - no elimination
4th leg - Morocco - Zambia - 3rd elimination

and from leg 5 forward its only my guess - not confirmed yet. but we know for sure that in the Vietnamic Leg there are only 5 teams. and that New Zealand is the FINAL country.
5th leg - Zambia - Azarbaijan - 4th elimination
6th leg - Azarbaijan -Austria - 5th elimination
7th leg - Austria - Germany- 6th elimination
8th leg - Germany- Bulgaria - 7th elimination
9th leg - Bulgaria - Mongolia - All the eliminated couples are compete in this leg and one of them has return to the race!
10th leg - Mongolia - 8th elimination
11th leg - Mongolia - South Korea - 9th elimination
12th leg - South Korea - Vietnam - 10th elimination (final 5)
13th leg - Vietnam - New Zealand - 11th elimination (final 4)
14th leg - New Zealand - Final

here is what for sure
Legs 1 to 4 are for sure! and we also know that there are 13 couples (11 eliminations including after one couple has return to the race like it happen on Hamerotz Lamillion 6)
also you can count how many countries i wrote (13). the Israeli Production of Hamerotz Lamillion has confirmed that they visited 13 countries.
countries they have visited for sure are: Iceland, Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Zambia, Azarbaijan, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand.
the rest of the countries that i wrote is base on the info here, not sure for the rest of them.
