Does this timeline make sense?
Leg 1: Israel --> Reykjavík, Iceland
May 11th, 2023
Leg 2: Iceland
May 13th, 2023
Notes - 2nd leg in Iceland not confirmed, but with a sighting of the Vote U-Turn featuring 13 teams left, it's possible.
Leg 3: Iceland --> Málaga, Spain
May 14th, 2023
Leg 4: Spain --> Tangier, Morocco
May 15th, 2023
Leg 5: Morocco --> Livingstone, Zambia
May 17th or 18th, 2023
Notes - Not sure if race visited, but Yehuda was spotted.
Leg 6: Zambia --> Baku, Azerbaijan
May 22nd, 2023
Leg 7: Azerbaijan --> Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria
May 25th, 2023
Leg 8: Austria --> Sofia, Bulgaria
May 29th, 2023
Notes - Not confirmed with possible sighting. Lines up with filming dates.
Leg 9: Bulgaria --> Seoul, South Korea
June 1st, 2023
Leg 10: South Korea --> Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
June 5th or 6th, 2023
Leg 11: Vietnam --> Queenstown, New Zealand
June 8th, 2023