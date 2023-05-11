so the first leg wasn't in Israel.

1st leg - Iceland - 1st elimination

2nd leg - Iceland - Spain - Gibraltar -Morocco - 2nd elimination

3rd leg - Morocco - no elimination

4th leg - Morocco - Zambia - 3rd elimination



and from leg 5 forward its only my guess - not confirmed yet. but we know for sure that in the Vietnamic Leg there are only 5 teams. and that New Zealand is the FINAL country.

5th leg - Zambia - Azarbaijan - 4th elimination

6th leg - Azarbaijan -Austria - 5th elimination

7th leg - Austria - Germany- 6th elimination

8th leg - Germany- Bulgaria - 7th elimination

9th leg - Bulgaria - Mongolia - All the eliminated couples are compete in this leg and one of them has return to the race!

10th leg - Mongolia - 8th elimination

11th leg - Mongolia - South Korea - 9th elimination

12th leg - South Korea - Vietnam - 10th elimination (final 5)

13th leg - Vietnam - New Zealand - 11th elimination (final 4)

14th leg - New Zealand - Final



here is what for sure

Legs 1 to 4 are for sure! and we also know that there are 13 couples (11 eliminations including after one couple has return to the race like it happen on Hamerotz Lamillion 6)

also you can count how many countries i wrote (13). the Israeli Production of Hamerotz Lamillion has confirmed that they visited 13 countries.

countries they have visited for sure are: Iceland, Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Zambia, Azarbaijan, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand.

the rest of the countries that i wrote is base on the info here, not sure for the rest of them.