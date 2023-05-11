« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)

Jjw26

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #25 on: June 07, 2023, 07:00:43 AM
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #26 on: June 07, 2023, 07:20:41 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 06, 2023, 05:10:56 AM
There is a possibility that they were in Singapore on Monday.

Scratch Singapore, this was also Ho Chi Minh City.
ovalorange

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #27 on: June 08, 2023, 06:15:33 AM
Teams currently racing tonight in Queenstown, New Zealand
gamerfan09

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #28 on: June 09, 2023, 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!



Quote
The Otago Daily Times understands permission was sought  but declined  to dump a car into Lake Wakatipu.

Instead, it is understood a car will be suspended from a giant crane over Lake Johnson, near Frankton.

The inflatable bags were set up on the CBD reserve early yesterday afternoon  when the ODT inquired what they were there for, an answer was not forthcoming, aside from it being part of a shoot.

Large lights had been erected around the Kerry Dr jump park, at Queenstown Hill, by late yesterday afternoon and it is understood a night shoot is also planned at AJ Hacketts Kawarau Bungy Bridge.

It is believed competitors in teams have been racing all over the world and Queenstown is the final stop.

Source: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/secrecy-surrounds-filming-reality-tv-show
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #29 on: June 09, 2023, 07:46:27 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on June 09, 2023, 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!

And now it's finale time.
georgiapeach

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #30 on: June 09, 2023, 09:03:31 PM
Great work guys!
ovalorange

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:24:55 AM
We missed a leg in Baku, Azerbaijan!  :cheer:

Task involved carrying a table with bread up the stairs at Highland Park and a cluebox was at the Palace of Shirvanshahs
gamerfan09

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:35:47 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 03:24:55 AM
We missed a leg in Baku, Azerbaijan!  :cheer:

Task involved carrying a table with bread up the stairs at Highland Park and a cluebox was at the Palace of Shirvanshahs



Credit to Lena Chua on FB
LandonM170

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #33 on: Today at 09:37:03 PM
Does this timeline make sense?

Leg 1: Israel --> Reykjavík, Iceland
May 11th, 2023

Leg 2: Iceland
May 13th, 2023
Notes - 2nd leg in Iceland not confirmed, but with a sighting of the Vote U-Turn featuring 13 teams left, it's possible.

Leg 3: Iceland --> Málaga, Spain
May 14th, 2023

Leg 4: Spain --> Tangier, Morocco
May 15th, 2023

Leg 5: Morocco --> Livingstone, Zambia
May 17th or 18th, 2023
Notes - Not sure if race visited, but Yehuda was spotted.

Leg 6: Zambia --> Baku, Azerbaijan
May 22nd, 2023

Leg 7: Azerbaijan --> Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria
May 25th, 2023

Leg 8: Austria --> Sofia, Bulgaria
May 29th, 2023
Notes - Not confirmed with possible sighting. Lines up with filming dates.

Leg 9: Bulgaria --> Seoul, South Korea
June 1st, 2023

Leg 10: South Korea --> Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
June 5th or 6th, 2023

Leg 11: Vietnam --> Queenstown, New Zealand
June 8th, 2023
