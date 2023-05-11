Does this timeline make sense?



Leg 1: Israel --> Reykjavík, Iceland

May 11th, 2023



Leg 2: Iceland

May 13th, 2023

Notes - 2nd leg in Iceland not confirmed, but with a sighting of the Vote U-Turn featuring 13 teams left, it's possible.



Leg 3: Iceland --> Málaga, Spain

May 14th, 2023



Leg 4: Spain --> Tangier, Morocco

May 15th, 2023



Leg 5: Morocco --> Livingstone, Zambia

May 17th or 18th, 2023

Notes - Not sure if race visited, but Yehuda was spotted.



Leg 6: Zambia --> Baku, Azerbaijan

May 22nd, 2023



Leg 7: Azerbaijan --> Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria

May 25th, 2023



Leg 8: Austria --> Sofia, Bulgaria

May 29th, 2023

Notes - Not confirmed with possible sighting. Lines up with filming dates.



Leg 9: Bulgaria --> Seoul, South Korea

June 1st, 2023



Leg 10: South Korea --> Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

June 5th or 6th, 2023



Leg 11: Vietnam --> Queenstown, New Zealand

June 8th, 2023