HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #25 on: June 07, 2023, 07:00:43 AM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #26 on: June 07, 2023, 07:20:41 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 06, 2023, 05:10:56 AM
There is a possibility that they were in Singapore on Monday.

Scratch Singapore, this was also Ho Chi Minh City.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:15:33 AM
Teams currently racing tonight in Queenstown, New Zealand
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #28 on: Today at 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!



Quote
The Otago Daily Times understands permission was sought  but declined  to dump a car into Lake Wakatipu.

Instead, it is understood a car will be suspended from a giant crane over Lake Johnson, near Frankton.

The inflatable bags were set up on the CBD reserve early yesterday afternoon  when the ODT inquired what they were there for, an answer was not forthcoming, aside from it being part of a shoot.

Large lights had been erected around the Kerry Dr jump park, at Queenstown Hill, by late yesterday afternoon and it is understood a night shoot is also planned at AJ Hacketts Kawarau Bungy Bridge.

It is believed competitors in teams have been racing all over the world and Queenstown is the final stop.

Source: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/secrecy-surrounds-filming-reality-tv-show
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #29 on: Today at 07:46:27 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 04:58:54 AM
Local news sighting - guess this was the penultimate leg!

And now it's finale time.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR ISRAEL 9) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Reply #30 on: Today at 09:03:31 PM
Great work guys!
