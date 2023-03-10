ABC Press Release
Twenty-Five Men Strive To Make Lasting Impressions on Charity Lawsonsize]
The Bachelorette Premieres Monday, June 26, at 9/8c on ABC
Twenty-five men will travel across the country in search of love and are hoping to find it with Charity Lawson, when the 20th season of The Bachelorette premieres in its new time slot, MONDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.The 25 men who will vie for Charitys heart are the following:
Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.
Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Christopher Chris, 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.
Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.
John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.
Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.
Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.
Ahmad Khalid Khalid, 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Nicholas Nick, 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.
Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.
A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a masters degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole Americas heart on season 27 of The Bachelor. With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nations trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.
Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/twenty-five-men-strive-to-make-lasting-impressions-on-charity-lawson/