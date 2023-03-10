« previous next »
Topic: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« on: March 10, 2023, 04:43:19 PM »
Charity Lawson Named The Bachelorette for Season 20

ABCs Hit Reality Series Returns This Summer



Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross season of The Bachelor, Charity Lawsons journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of The Bachelorette. The captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a masters degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She stole Americas heart on season 27 of The Bachelor with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nations trust in her genuine desire to find love.

As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/charity-lawson-named-the-bachelorette-for-season-20/
« Last Edit: March 15, 2023, 09:31:55 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #1 on: March 15, 2023, 09:52:04 AM »
Charity Lawson Is the Next Bachelorette! - The Bachelor

Bachelor host Jesse Palmer surprises Charity Lawson at the 'Women Tell All' with news she is the next Bachelorette. Charity is shocked and excited about the opportunity to find her true love. From 'The Bachelor' season 27, episode 9, 'The Women Tell All.'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAteGkEXbf0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAteGkEXbf0</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2023, 04:17:07 PM »
SEASON PREMIERE

Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 9PM
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #3 on: June 01, 2023, 12:47:05 PM »
ABC Press Release

Twenty-Five Men Strive To Make Lasting Impressions on Charity Lawsonsize]



The Bachelorette Premieres Monday, June 26, at 9/8c on ABC



Twenty-five men will travel across the country in search of love and are hoping to find it with Charity Lawson, when the 20th season of The Bachelorette premieres in its new time slot, MONDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 25 men who will vie for Charitys heart are the following:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.
Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Christopher Chris, 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.
Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.
John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.
Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.
Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.
Ahmad Khalid Khalid, 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Nicholas Nick, 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.
Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a masters degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole Americas heart on season 27 of The Bachelor. With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nations trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/twenty-five-men-strive-to-make-lasting-impressions-on-charity-lawson/
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #4 on: June 01, 2023, 12:51:06 PM »
Meet the Men of Charity's Season  The Bachelorette

The men have arrived and...let's just say it's gonna be a good season. 😏 Charity's journey as #TheBachelorette begins Monday, June 26 on ABC & stream on Hulu!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C-w-aoqqg44" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C-w-aoqqg44</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:17 PM »
CHARITY & THE 25 MEN

