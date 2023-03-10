« previous next »
The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« on: March 10, 2023, 04:43:19 PM »
Charity Lawson Named The Bachelorette for Season 20

ABCs Hit Reality Series Returns This Summer



Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross season of The Bachelor, Charity Lawsons journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of The Bachelorette. The captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a masters degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She stole Americas heart on season 27 of The Bachelor with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nations trust in her genuine desire to find love.

As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/charity-lawson-named-the-bachelorette-for-season-20/
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #1 on: March 15, 2023, 09:52:04 AM »
Charity Lawson Is the Next Bachelorette! - The Bachelor

Bachelor host Jesse Palmer surprises Charity Lawson at the 'Women Tell All' with news she is the next Bachelorette. Charity is shocked and excited about the opportunity to find her true love. From 'The Bachelor' season 27, episode 9, 'The Women Tell All.'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAteGkEXbf0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAteGkEXbf0</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2023, 04:17:07 PM »
SEASON PREMIERE

Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 9PM
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #3 on: June 01, 2023, 12:47:05 PM »
ABC Press Release

Twenty-Five Men Strive To Make Lasting Impressions on Charity Lawsonsize]



The Bachelorette Premieres Monday, June 26, at 9/8c on ABC



Twenty-five men will travel across the country in search of love and are hoping to find it with Charity Lawson, when the 20th season of The Bachelorette premieres in its new time slot, MONDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 25 men who will vie for Charitys heart are the following:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.
Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Christopher Chris, 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.
Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.
John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.
Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.
Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.
Ahmad Khalid Khalid, 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Nicholas Nick, 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.
Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a masters degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole Americas heart on season 27 of The Bachelor. With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nations trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/twenty-five-men-strive-to-make-lasting-impressions-on-charity-lawson/
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #4 on: June 01, 2023, 12:51:06 PM »
Meet the Men of Charity's Season  The Bachelorette

The men have arrived and...let's just say it's gonna be a good season. 😏 Charity's journey as #TheBachelorette begins Monday, June 26 on ABC & stream on Hulu!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C-w-aoqqg44" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C-w-aoqqg44</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #5 on: June 06, 2023, 03:34:17 PM »
CHARITY & THE 25 MEN

Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #6 on: June 19, 2023, 04:07:44 PM »
The Bachelorette: SEASON PREMIERE - 2001 (6/26)

Charitys journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charitys brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts on the season premiere of The Bachelorette, MONDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00-11:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 25 men vying for Charitys heart are the following:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.
Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Christopher Chris, 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.
Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.
John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.
Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.
Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.
Ahmad Khalid Khalid, 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Nicholas Nic, 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.
Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio.
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-season-premiere-2001-6-26/
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2023, 02:21:24 PM »
The Bachelorette: 2002 (7/3)

With her suitors moved into the mansion, Charity and one lucky man kick things off with a tour of Tinseltown, featuring a stop at the iconic Hollywood sign and a performance from Lauren Alaina. Then, the 4th annual dodge bowl competition begins, commentated by Jesse Palmer and guest Liz Habib, with coveted time rewarded to the winning team at the afterparty. Later, with the help of former Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, Charitys dates are given a chance to help her break a Bachelor Nation record. After drama bubbles up during a BBQ at the mansion, Charity begins to question one mans intentions on The Bachelorette, MONDAY, JULY 3 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL).

The 19 men vying for Charitys heart are the following:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.
Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii
John, 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.
Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.
Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-2002/
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #8 on: July 07, 2023, 05:14:08 PM »
The Bachelorette: 2003 (7/10)

Its time for Charity and her remaining suitors to hit the road! First, one man is whisked away to a high-flying one-on-one date that lands him and Charity in the center of Petco Park in San Diego. Meanwhile, the rest of the guys make their way to Oceanside, California, to prepare for the performance of a lifetime on their group date, hosted by Bachelor Nation fan favorites JoJo and Jordan and inspired by Greta Gerwigs upcoming film, Barbie. Later, one sleepy suitor brings a level of energy never-before-seen at an amusement park to his one-on-one date. Plus, drama in the house comes to a head during an explosive rose ceremony; will Charity be forced to take back a rose?

The 14 men vying for Charitys heart are the following:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb B., 24, a professional wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine consultant from Brooklyn, N.Y.
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii
John B., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-2003-7-10/
Re: The Bachelorette 20: Charity Lawson
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:01:53 PM »
The Bachelorette: 2004 (7/17/23)

This week, Charity and the remaining men venture out to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates. First up, Charity and one special man take their love to new heights by facing their greatest fears. The next day, survival skills are put to the test on a group date led by the Skamania Scouts. Then, Charity and her second one-on-one date head to Mount Hood to participate in a local fruit festival. Later, an unexpected guest surprises Charity at the cocktail party and drama erupts as crucial time is taken away from the group.

The 10 men vying for Charitys heart are the following:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.
Caleb B., 24, a professional wrestler from Orlando, Fla.
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine consultant from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Joseph Joey, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii
John B., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-2004-7-17-23/
