Charity Lawson Is the Next Bachelorette! - The Bachelor



Bachelor host Jesse Palmer surprises Charity Lawson at the 'Women Tell All' with news she is the next Bachelorette. Charity is shocked and excited about the opportunity to find her true love. From 'The Bachelor' season 27, episode 9, 'The Women Tell All.'



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAteGkEXbf0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAteGkEXbf0</a>