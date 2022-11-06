Quote from: Maanca on Today at 03:41:24 PM Quote from: LandonM170 on Today at 03:23:43 PM "Vamos a la Playa" was a producer quote, right? I don't remember someone saying it in the episode but I feel Luis, Michelle, and David could have said it while riding bikes to either El Cubo or most likely the Detour at Playa del Palo.



I thought I heard it, too. But it doesn't really matter anymore, since who said title quotes is another item on the list of things that bozo editor on Wikipedia has purged from the season pages.



Has anyone tried fighting back against that editor on Wikipedia?



I tried to using the talk tab on the season 34 page since I wasn't trying to get banned from editing and no one has responded, and I wrote it like a month ago (October 28th). I don't know I quoted what GB said about it on here in my message, so who knows why someone hasn't responded.This is what I said:"Quote from Reality Fan Forum and G.B. who edits on the TAR Wikipedia often,'They're being slaves to the 'Manual of Style', which is not a set of hard RULES that every page has to follow, it's a guideline that's used to improve pages and make them as accessible as possible. By trying to adhere so hard to it, they're just making it unappealing and harder to read for other viewers without taking a second to actually think about their actions...A lot of these changes are in the name of people who use screen-readers...I mean, sure, that's nice, but at some point you gotta realize that a screen-reader isn't going to be able to read everything perfectly no matter how nicely you format it, especially when you consider it's a results table.' - G.B.These new formats changes to the TAR Wikipedia is super disappointing and annoying. There is no reason for these ugly formats. I hugely plead for you guys to reverse these edits. I have been making my own TAR Wikipedia style Wikipedia on Google Docs, so people have something nice to look at and something easily understandable."