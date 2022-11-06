« previous next »
TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)

TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
TEAMS EMBARK ON ANOTHER MEGALEG, IN MALAGA, SPAIN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16





Vamos a la Playa  Teams embark on a megaleg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
PRESS PICS











Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
The Amazing Race - Vamos a la Playa (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VpfrDakefl4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VpfrDakefl4</a>

The Amazing Race - Vamos a la Playa (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vb3UHRZu8DI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vb3UHRZu8DI</a>
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
With Love Boat gone, I wish we were getting a 2-hour episode for the full Megaleg this week. They could have, 10:00 is just reruns right now.
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Based on the previews and the sneak peaks (I'm still geoblocked from the videos posted by RealityFreakWill and have to find... alternative sources), we have most of the locations for this upcoming leg.

Emily/Molly have leg issues on the path down to town from the Castillo de Gibralfaro (see comparison pictures below).
The Roadblock takes place at Plaza de la Merced, where Picasso's childhood home was located.
Marcus/Michael are opening the Detour clue with bicycle helmets at the Centre Pompidou Málaga.
Aubrey/David are cycling east along Av Salvador Allende across the Arroyo Jaboneras, and are looking for a sign for the Playas del Palo, where the paddleboards and grills are.

In the previews, we see all the teams except Emily/Molly at the Roadblock, suggesting their leg troubles come early. In the sneak peak, we learn that Marcus/Michael have fallen to last, while Aubrey/David are cycling towards the beach.

This suggests the following order:
- Pit Start (or first Route Marker) at the Castillo de Gibralfaro.
- Walk down to the Roadblock at the Plaza de la Merced, where Derek/Claire and Luis/Michelle start first, having started the leg in the first group. Emily/Molly fall behind because of leg troubles.
- All the teams pass Marcus/Michael and head to the Centre Pompidou Málaga, where they pick up the Detour clue.
- Teams cycle 5.4km/3.4mi to Playas del Palo. (Ouch for Emily!)
- Detour between the paddleboard (Luis/Michelle) and the grills (Derek/Claire, Aubrey/David, Emily/Molly). Derek/Claire mention paddleboards in their podcast, so they might have given it a try as well.
- There's no Pit Stop as this is a megaleg.

Map coming soon!
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
