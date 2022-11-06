« previous next »
TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
TEAMS EMBARK ON ANOTHER MEGALEG, IN MALAGA, SPAIN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16





Vamos a la Playa  Teams embark on a megaleg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
The Amazing Race - Vamos a la Playa (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VpfrDakefl4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VpfrDakefl4</a>

The Amazing Race - Vamos a la Playa (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vb3UHRZu8DI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vb3UHRZu8DI</a>
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
With Love Boat gone, I wish we were getting a 2-hour episode for the full Megaleg this week. They could have, 10:00 is just reruns right now.
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Based on the previews and the sneak peaks (I'm still geoblocked from the videos posted by RealityFreakWill and have to find... alternative sources), we have most of the locations for this upcoming leg.

Emily/Molly have leg issues on the path down to town from the Castillo de Gibralfaro (see comparison pictures below).
The Roadblock takes place at Plaza de la Merced, where Picasso's childhood home was located.
Marcus/Michael are opening the Detour clue with bicycle helmets at the Centre Pompidou Málaga.
Aubrey/David are cycling east along Av Salvador Allende across the Arroyo Jaboneras, and are looking for a sign for the Playas del Palo, where the paddleboards and grills are.

In the previews, we see all the teams except Emily/Molly at the Roadblock, suggesting their leg troubles come early. In the sneak peak, we learn that Marcus/Michael have fallen to last, while Aubrey/David are cycling towards the beach.

This suggests the following order:
- Pit Start (or first Route Marker) at the Castillo de Gibralfaro.
- Walk down to the Roadblock at the Plaza de la Merced, where Derek/Claire and Luis/Michelle start first, having started the leg in the first group. Emily/Molly fall behind because of leg troubles.
- All the teams pass Marcus/Michael and head to the Centre Pompidou Málaga, where they pick up the Detour clue.
- Teams cycle 5.4km/3.4mi to Playas del Palo. (Ouch for Emily!)
- Detour between the paddleboard (Luis/Michelle) and the grills (Derek/Claire, Aubrey/David, Emily/Molly). Derek/Claire mention paddleboards in their podcast, so they might have given it a try as well.
- There's no Pit Stop as this is a megaleg.

Map coming soon!
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
They left a red-and-yellow arrow here at El Cubo for the Street View van!

Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
"Vamos a la Playa" was a producer quote, right? I don't remember someone saying it in the episode but I feel Luis, Michelle, and David could have said it while riding bikes to either El Cubo or most likely the Detour at Playa del Palo.
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
I thought I heard it, too. But it doesn't really matter anymore, since who said title quotes is another item on the list of things that bozo editor on Wikipedia has purged from the season pages.
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Yeah, I am making Google Docs of all the seasons and that is why I was asking since we don't have it on Wikipedia anymore. Might have to rewatch the episode, but I will check Reality Fan Wiki because I completely forgot about checking there.

Edit: RRW doesn't have it updated for episode 9, only goes to episode 8 right now.
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Has anyone tried fighting back against that editor on Wikipedia?
Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
Yes, it's like arguing with a cement wall. Even stuff that actually matters to the game like Roadblock counts (because of the rule they have to be equal) just keep getting reverted citing "fancruft". At least we have RealityFanWiki and the Fandom

Re: TAR34: Ep 9: "Vamos a la Playa" (11/16/2022)
I tried to using the talk tab on the season 34 page since I wasn't trying to get banned from editing and no one has responded, and I wrote it like a month ago (October 28th). I don't know I quoted what GB said about it on here in my message, so who knows why someone hasn't responded.

This is what I said:
"Quote from Reality Fan Forum and G.B. who edits on the TAR Wikipedia often,

'They're being slaves to the 'Manual of Style', which is not a set of hard RULES that every page has to follow, it's a guideline that's used to improve pages and make them as accessible as possible. By trying to adhere so hard to it, they're just making it unappealing and harder to read for other viewers without taking a second to actually think about their actions...

A lot of these changes are in the name of people who use screen-readers...I mean, sure, that's nice, but at some point you gotta realize that a screen-reader isn't going to be able to read everything perfectly no matter how nicely you format it, especially when you consider it's a results table.' - G.B.


These new formats changes to the TAR Wikipedia is super disappointing and annoying. There is no reason for these ugly formats. I hugely plead for you guys to reverse these edits. I have been making my own TAR Wikipedia style Wikipedia on Google Docs, so people have something nice to look at and something easily understandable."
