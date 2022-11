TEAMS EMBARK ON ANOTHER MEGALEG, IN MALAGA, SPAIN, ON “THE AMAZING RACE,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

“Vamos a la Playa” – Teams embark on a megaleg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.