TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)

RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
TV Ep 7 Preview

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jXJuDmY13ns" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jXJuDmY13ns</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
RealityFreakWill

TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
TEAMS DRIVE TO DORDOGNE, FRANCE, WHERE THEY WILL EXTRACT WALNUT OIL, PLAY THREE MEDIEVAL GAMES AND FLEX THEIR MEMORY MUSCLES WHILE RAPPELLING DOWN THE SIDE OF A CASTLE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2





 Its Simply Medieval  Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they will extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
stunami

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
It's a bit annoying because Dordogne is not a city... it's a department...
It's like saying Teams drive to the city of New England...
Maanca

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
Quote from: stunami on October 27, 2022, 09:16:26 PM
It's a bit annoying because Dordogne is not a city... it's a department...
It's like saying Teams drive to the city of New England...

Yeah, it's an odd word choice.

New England is huge. It's more comparable to how the "city" of Kawartha Lakes here in Canada is actually about a hundred towns and villages. Dordogne is twice the square mileage of that.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
PRESS PICS















RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #5 on: October 28, 2022, 08:41:57 AM »














RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
« Reply #6 on: October 28, 2022, 08:47:04 AM »














Jjw26

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
The Real Love Boat is moving to Paramount+ and The Amazing Race is now back to 9/8c!!!

https://tvline.com/2022/10/28/the-real-love-boat-cancelled-cbs-season-2-paramount-plus/
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR34: Ep 7: "It's Simply Medieval" (11/2/2022)
Amazing Race - It's Simply Medieval (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Va6kQKjWfSY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Va6kQKjWfSY</a>

Amazing Race - It's Simply Medieval (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CLTDOWIbzYw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CLTDOWIbzYw</a>
